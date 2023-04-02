AFC Notes: Bengals, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. ‘s one-year, $1.75 million salary carries a max value of $2 million through incentives, according to Field Yates.

Bengals WR Trent Taylor 's one-year deal includes a salary of $1.08 million and a $52,500 signing bonus. He'll earn a $75,000 first-game active/inactive roster bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus, per Aaron Wilson.

Bengals CB Sidney Jones ' one-year, $1.08 million deal includes an injury waiver and a $50,000 first-game active/inactive roster bonus. (Wilson)

Appalachian State RB Camerun Peoples met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Browns

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters that while HC Kevin Stefanski isn’t on the hot seat after two years of missing the playoffs, there is still an expectation that he will lead the team to the postseason.

Haslam mentioned that “everybody has a sense of urgency that we need to play well this year” but added he wasn’t giving Stefanski an ultimatum.

“I don’t want to say that, but I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs,” Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I’m not going to say if we don’t make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that’ll be the headline tomorrow. Listen, the AFC is tough. You’ve all been around. Our division is tough.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that he wants 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo to step up this coming season.

“For those two young outside backers to step up and be part of the mix is critically important,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “We were talking about it, and they are excited. They are ready to roll, and I believe in those two guys.”

The Ravens have a top 30 visit scheduled with West Florida WR David Durden . (Mike Klis)

. (Mike Klis) Florida DT Gervon Dexter and LB Amari Burney have top 30 visits scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens. (Tony Pauline)