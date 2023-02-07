AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers

Bengals
- Oklahoma S Justin Broiles met with the Bengals at the Tropical Bowl. (Justin Melo)
- Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper met with 22 teams at the NFLPA Bowl, including the Bengals. (Justin Melo)
Ravens
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews on what a new offensive coordinator needs to bring to the team: “This is such a pass-happy league. If you’re not doing it, you’re gonna fall behind.” (Chris Simms)
Steelers
- Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes that the Steelers will have to decide if they’re willing to pay QB Mitchell Trubisky $8 million to be a backup in 2023, as even though they’ve said they want him back, that’s a big number for a backup.
- A pay cut or some kind of restructure with void years might be an option, but both would require Trubisky to sign off and Dulac notes he might not be willing to given how he lost his starting job in Pittsburgh this past season.
- Dulac mentions Steelers QB Mason Rudolph is definitely not returning to Pittsburgh after being demoted to third string in 2022 and will likely seek opportunities for more playing time elsewhere.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!