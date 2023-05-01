AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

One of the most interesting picks for the Bengals was the selection of Purdue WR Charlie Jones in the fourth round. Jones projects to the roster as a backup slot receiver and punt returner right away, the latter of which is a major need for Cincinnati. Down the road, it’s possible Jones could replace veteran slot WR Tyler Boyd, who is entering a contract year in 2023.

“No matter where you throw the ball, he’s going to make the play,” Bengals WR coach Troy Walters said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “He’s a technical route runner. If it’s a 15-yard route, he’s going to run 15. If it’s 12 yards, he’s going to get 12. He knows how to manipulate coverages to beat the defenders at the top of his routes. He just knows how to get open. He’s a football player, and that’s what we need. Very similar to when I was in Indianapolis with Peyton Manning. With Joe (Burrow), he wants you to be in the right spot at the right time, and that’s what Charlie does. He’s going to be in the right spot. He’s someone that Joe can count on.”

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said he received Lamar Jackson ‘s text about moving forward with an extension shortly after his favorite NBA team, the Boston Celtics, lost to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Jamison Hensley.

is someone interesting to keep an eye on, as while he’s an accomplished return specialist his $4.3 million salary is significant if he’s not expected to have a major role on offense. Ravens OL Daniel Faalele could be a factor in the competition at left guard but Zrebiec expects the team to give him a look at right tackle to see if he can be a long-term option there.

could be a factor in the competition at left guard but Zrebiec expects the team to give him a look at right tackle to see if he can be a long-term option there. Zrebiec would be surprised if the Ravens didn’t add another veteran edge rusher as insurance for young starters Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo . Re-signing Justin Houston is a possibility.

Zrebiec is doubtful the Ravens trade LB Patrick Queen, even after declining his fifth-year option, unless they’re blown away with an offer or someone on the depth chart behind him is impressive.

Steelers

Veteran WR Allen Robinson is happy to have been traded to Pittsburgh from Los Angeles and seems to feel he will fit in better with the Steelers despite feeling good about his play last season.

“If you’re a fork, you don’t want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time,” Robinson said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I feel like I have a lot of football left in me. My route-running ability, being able to get active in the red zone and things like that, I felt good about last year.”