AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals S Daxton Hill is being joined by former Michigan teammate CB D.J. Turner in Cincinnati and is hoping that the two can recreate some of the success they had in college.

“We were on the phone about it,” Hill said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “It was kind of funny, it was like old times. We always look at each other and already know how we are going to play just based on how we are aligned, so we already have that chemistry built so I’m just looking forward to keep building on that.”

According to Over the Cap, the Bengals signed QB Trevor Siemian to a one-year deal with a base salary of $1,165,000 and $152,500 guaranteed. It has a total value of $1.317 million.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta refuted notions that third-round LB Trenton Simpson was drafted to replace LB Patrick Queen and hopes to eventually re-sign the linebacker to an extension. He explained they didn’t expect to take Simpson but by the time they picked in the third round he was the “last guy up there that we felt was a true, legitimate difference-maker.”

“The appealing thing is getting Trenton in here with everything he can do as a blitzer, on third downs, off the edge, his special teams ability,” DeCosta said, via the team’s official site. “It’s really just us adding another fast, physical, smart linebacker to the mix and giving us a chance on defense to be the best that we can be.” DeCosta said declining Queen’s fifth-year option was a salary-cap decision. “The fifth-year option was something that was more based on business and the salary-cap economics than actually Patrick Queen and his performance and what he does as a player,” DeCosta said. “He’s a difference-maker for us. When we had Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last year over the last half of the season, we had a chance to see how dominant our defense could be.”

Steelers

Steelers second-round CB Joey Porter Jr., who is the son of former Steelers All-Pro OLB Joey Porter, said being selected by Pittsburgh was a dream come true for his family.

“It was unreal,” said Porter Jr., via Teresa Varley of the team’s official site. “We always had this in the back of our mind, what if we end up in Pittsburgh. It was going to be an easy transition. I knew everybody on staff. I’ve been around people there so much, so it would be an easier thing for me and my family.”

Porter Sr. said he was eager for the Steelers to select his son.

“I wanted it to be the Steelers so bad for him,” said Porter Sr. “But they did such a good job of not letting us know. I have over 50 friends in that building that know me personally and I got nothing from anybody to say, ‘man, be ready, it’s coming,’ or anything. We wanted it. Trust me, that’s what we wanted. But we just didn’t feel like we could say for sure that’s what it was going to be.”

Porter Jr. said being unaware Pittsburgh would draft him made being their choice even sweeter.

“It made the emotions even better not knowing,” said Porter Jr. “Just to have us by the string, we really didn’t know. When we got the phone call, it surprised everybody, and everybody was happy. The emotions were a 10. They did a great job of holding it in and not letting anybody know because without that, our emotions wouldn’t be so real. It was just such a great moment.”

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly says the Steelers have made it clear they want to get an extension done for OLB Alex Highsmith at some point this offseason.

at some point this offseason. He adds the team could look to add more competition at slot corner between now and the start of the season as they keep tweaking the roster.