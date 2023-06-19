AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Ben Baby mentions it would make sense for the Bengals and WR Tee Higgins to wait and see how Vikings WR Justin Jefferson moves the market before buckling down on extension talks later this summer.
Ravens
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes RB Gus Edwards will be able to participate in some capacity at the team’s training camp.
“I think minicamp, partially ready I’m hearing,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Training camp he’s supposed to be fully ready. He just wasn’t quite ready to get back out and practice yet – no setback. Maybe they’re being a little cautious, but that’s what they’re doing.”
Harbaugh does believe RB J.K. Dobbins will be ready to participate in training camp.
“We want him [Dobbins] back (next season), but who knows the future?” Harbaugh said. “Nobody knows the future. I know J.K. – when he gets back here – will be determined [and] excited. He will work hard, his energy will be high. I know he’ll be in great shape, because I know who he is as a person, and I expect great things out of him this year.”
Steelers
Steelers LB Mark Robinson made an interception during OTA’s, which he credited to playing within the scheme and being where he needed to be at the right place at the right time.
“That was assignment football,” Robinson said, via Steelers Wire. “The ball came to me and I made a play. Opportunities come, and you run with them. It was a ball-aware play. It came to me, and I took advantage of that opportunity.”
- Steelers DC Teryl Austin said Robinson is still a work in progress but is hopeful he will compete for a starting job next season. (Ray Fittipaldo)
