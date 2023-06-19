AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes RB Gus Edwards will be able to participate in some capacity at the team’s training camp.

“I think minicamp, partially ready I’m hearing,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Training camp he’s supposed to be fully ready. He just wasn’t quite ready to get back out and practice yet – no setback. Maybe they’re being a little cautious, but that’s what they’re doing.”

Harbaugh does believe RB J.K. Dobbins will be ready to participate in training camp.