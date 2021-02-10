AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
Jay Morrison of The Athletic takes a look at the Bengals’ potential free-agent market and names their “ideal fit” and “backup option.”
- At offensive tackle, Morrison calls Panthers RT Taylor Moton Cincinnati’s ideal option with Bills OT Daryl Williams as a possible backup plan.
- Morrison views Panthers G Joe Thuney as the Bengals’ ideal addition at the position while the Steelers’ Matt Feiler is another name to monitor.
- Morrison believes Rams WR Josh Reynolds “makes too much sense” for Cincinnati as he has ties to HC Zac Taylor from their time together in Los Angeles.
- Some other free agents to watch for the Bengals, according to Morrison, could include Jets WR Breshad Perriman, DT Shelby Harris, Patriots DT Adam Butler, Cowboys DE Aldon Smith, Cardinals DE Haason Reddick, Steelers CB Mike Hilton and Rams CB Troy Hill.
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec lists Lions WR Marvin Jones, Colts TE Trey Burton, Falcons C Alex Mack, Cowboys OT Cameron Erving, Browns CB Kevin Johnson, and re-signing OLB Tyus Bowser, DT Derek Wolfe and S Jayron Kearse as some realistic free agent targets for the Ravens this offseason.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says to keep an eye on the Ravens as a suitor for Titans WR Corey Davis in free agency. He also mentions Bengals WR A.J. Green as a potential fit.
Steelers
- The Steelers won’t be able to afford many of their top free agents this year, but they might be able to bring back a couple of middle-tier ones. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly writes if OL Matt Feiler is willing to take a $5 million per year deal it could be worth bringing him back to play tackle.
- Kaboly notes it’s about a coin flip between whether CB Mike Hilton or Cameron Sutton return. Hilton is a better slot corner but Sutton has more versatility, which Kaboly thinks gives him a slight edge. Either could find better options with other teams.
- Kaboly thinks the Steelers will try to keep DT Tyson Alualu and doesn’t expect him to be too pricey, perhaps just $5 million over two years.
- While Steelers OT Zach Banner‘s torn ACL ruined his shot at proving himself as a starter last year, Kaboly says it should allow the Steelers to bring him back for another shot at it in 2021.
- Kaboly expects the Steelers to move on from or not be able to bring back RB James Conner, LB Avery Williamson, S Sean Davis, DL Chris Wormley and OLB Ola Adeniyi,