AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Bengals are prepared to franchise tag DE Carl Lawson in the coming weeks. However, La Canfora adds that some around the league believe CB William Jackson could also be a tag candidate.
- The Bengals announced that they have hired Justin Hill as their RBs coach and, promoted assistant WRs coach Troy Walters to the full-time WRs coach role, and offensive assistant Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receivers coach.
Ravens
- Regarding the Ravens potentially trading OT Orlando Brown this offseason, Jamison Hensley of ESPN believes it will likely require a first-round pick “at the very least” for Baltimore to trade him away this offseason.
- Hensley writes that “no one expects” the Ravens to acquire a similar price to what the Dolphins got for sending LT Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, which was two first-round picks, a second-round selection, plus players.
- Hensley, citing ESPN’s stats and information database, points out that the “best comparable” trade would be the Eagles sending OT Jason Peters to the Bills in 2009 in exchange for the No. 28 overall pick, a fourth-round selection, and sixth-rounder.
- Although Ravens OLB Matt Judon‘s franchise tag would cost $20 million for 2021, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports points out that he is a “vital player” in DC Wink Martindale‘s system. La Canfora could also see the tag being a “precursor” to a potential trade with several new coaches around the league like the Jets, Jaguars, and Texans.
Steelers
- Mark Kaboly notes that Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey‘s retirement saves the organization $8 million in cap space, but the team is unlikely to rescind any of his $9 million signing bonus.
- Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger called Pouncey the “greatest teammate” he’s ever had: “I hate to say he’s the greatest teammate and competitor I’ve ever been around, but at the end of the day that’s what it is – he’s the greatest teammate and competitor I’ve been around. And that’s no slight to anybody else.” (Gerry Dulac)
- Roethlisberger added that he did not attempt to talk Pouncey out of his decision: “I didn’t feel right trying to talk him out of it. I’m still processing him retiring.” (Dulac)
- Dulac adds that the Steelers have yet to meet with Roethislberger about how they will handle his contract for next season. Roethlisberger has a cap number of $41.25 million for 2021.