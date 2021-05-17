AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Bengals sixth-round RB Chris Evans stood out as a receiver at minicamp.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the Bengals showed interest in DE Ryan Kerrigan before he signed with the Eagles.
Ravens
- NBC Sports’ Peter King believes the Ravens had a third-round grade on OT Alex Leatherwood and weren’t a threat to take him if the Raiders passed.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec mentioned that 2020 Ravens UDFA TE Jacob Breeland was held out of rookie minicamp as he continues to recover from a 2019 ACL tear. The team is hopeful he’s back in July for training camp but Zrebiec notes he might be too far behind at this point to challenge for a roster spot.
- Zrebiec adds the Ravens see third-round DB Brandon Stephens as a matchup safety more than a cornerback.
Steelers
Steelers RB Najee Harris sees a lot of similarities between how he was used at Alabama and how Pittsburgh wants to use him.
“There’s a lot of things that are similar — it’s just different terminology,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor. “But it’s the same meaning at the end of the day. … A lot of things that’s similar is how they’re going to line me up out wide and stuff like that, how I did in college. Just utilize the running back in the passing game out wide — out wide in the X position.”
Harris also mentioned that the Steelers want to use him as more than just a running back.
“I’m about to be utilized everywhere, so they want me to know multiple positions,” Harris said. “It’s a lot more film work than college. But I don’t have school anymore, so I’m glad I’m off that. I have no issue with learning, spending that much time in the film room, because it’s something I like. I’m ready for the challenge.”
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been impressed with what Harris has brought to the team so far, on the field and in the classroom.
“He is a sharp guy,” Tomlin said. “He is a football guy. You can tell he is passionate about football. He can articulate the game very well, so it’s a lot to be excited about.
“It is more noticeable simply because there’s not a lot of people to work with. He’s getting an opportunity to work one-on-one with Coach [Eddie] Faulkner at the running back position that provides plenty of opportunity for him to verbalize his knowledge and things of that nature.”
- According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers showed interest in DE Ryan Kerrigan before he signed with the Eagles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!