AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Bengals sixth-round RB Chris Evans stood out as a receiver at minicamp.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the Bengals showed interest in DE Ryan Kerrigan before he signed with the Eagles.

Ravens

NBC Sports’ Peter King believes the Ravens had a third-round grade on OT Alex Leatherwood and weren’t a threat to take him if the Raiders passed.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec mentioned that 2020 Ravens UDFA TE Jacob Breeland was held out of rookie minicamp as he continues to recover from a 2019 ACL tear. The team is hopeful he's back in July for training camp but Zrebiec notes he might be too far behind at this point to challenge for a roster spot.

Zrebiec adds the Ravens see third-round DB Brandon Stephens as a matchup safety more than a cornerback.

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris sees a lot of similarities between how he was used at Alabama and how Pittsburgh wants to use him.

“There’s a lot of things that are similar — it’s just different terminology,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor. “But it’s the same meaning at the end of the day. … A lot of things that’s similar is how they’re going to line me up out wide and stuff like that, how I did in college. Just utilize the running back in the passing game out wide — out wide in the X position.”

Harris also mentioned that the Steelers want to use him as more than just a running back.

“I’m about to be utilized everywhere, so they want me to know multiple positions,” Harris said. “It’s a lot more film work than college. But I don’t have school anymore, so I’m glad I’m off that. I have no issue with learning, spending that much time in the film room, because it’s something I like. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has been impressed with what Harris has brought to the team so far, on the field and in the classroom.

“He is a sharp guy,” Tomlin said. “He is a football guy. You can tell he is passionate about football. He can articulate the game very well, so it’s a lot to be excited about.

“It is more noticeable simply because there’s not a lot of people to work with. He’s getting an opportunity to work one-on-one with Coach [Eddie] Faulkner at the running back position that provides plenty of opportunity for him to verbalize his knowledge and things of that nature.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers showed interest in DE Ryan Kerrigan before he signed with the Eagles.