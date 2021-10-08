AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Ravens

Ravens’ rookie LB Odafe Oweh has racked up 10 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in four games. He spoke to the media about the hot start to his NFL career.

“I think I’ve adjusted pretty well for a rookie,” Oweh said, via RavensWire.com. “Obviously, I can get better, in terms of reading everything and playing a little bit faster, but I feel like my athleticism helps me in a lot of spaces, where a lot of other rookies would struggle – stuff like that. But there’s always room for improvement, and I’m going to get better as the games go by.”

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic notes that salary cap concerns took the Ravens out of the picture for CB Stephon Gilmore, as the team has only $1.8 million of space remaining.

Steelers