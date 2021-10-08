AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they will monitor RB Joe Mixon (ankle) in Saturday’s practice before determining his Week 5 availability. (Kelsey Conway)
- OUT for Week 5: G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee)
- DOUBTFUL for Week 5: WR Mike Thomas (ankle)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 5: C Trey Hopkins (knee), RB Joe Mixon (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee, illness), G D’Ante Smith (illness), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring)
Ravens
Ravens’ rookie LB Odafe Oweh has racked up 10 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in four games. He spoke to the media about the hot start to his NFL career.
“I think I’ve adjusted pretty well for a rookie,” Oweh said, via RavensWire.com. “Obviously, I can get better, in terms of reading everything and playing a little bit faster, but I feel like my athleticism helps me in a lot of spaces, where a lot of other rookies would struggle – stuff like that. But there’s always room for improvement, and I’m going to get better as the games go by.”
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic notes that salary cap concerns took the Ravens out of the picture for CB Stephon Gilmore, as the team has only $1.8 million of space remaining.
Steelers
- Steelers’ DL Cameron Heyward isn’t concerned with the neck injury that has him limited in practice: “I’ve been dealing with it for a while, so I’ll be good.” (Brooke Pryor)
- OUT for Week 5: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), CB Cameron Sutton (groin), WR James Washington (groin)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!