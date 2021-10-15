AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Ravens OC Greg Roman said rookie WR Rashod Bateman has “looked good” in practice since returning from groin surgery: “He obviously hadn’t played football for a while [since] he got that procedure done. He’s looking good. He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude [and] everything has been A-plus. I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play; I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis. Rashod [Bateman] is going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step. So, we will integrate him into the plan when the time is right.” (RavensWire)

Harbaugh couldn't provide a timetable of return for Ravens WR Sammy Watkins after he was ruled out from Sunday's game: "He could be back next week. He could be back the week after. It just depends on how quickly the hamstring heals." (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh added that TE Nick Boyle (knee) is "getting close" to returning from injured reserve: "We're looking forward to getting him back." (Jamison Hensley)

OUT for Week 6: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (thigh)

for Week 6: T (ankle), WR (thigh) QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: S DeShon Elliott (quadricep), S Geno Stone (thigh), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee)

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said that their offense must not get complacent after its Week 5 win against the Broncos.

“We’re not by any means going to sit here and say we’re fixed, we’re this great offense,” Roethlisberger said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’re not there yet. We still have a long way to go.”

Roethlisberger doesn’t think any of their skill position players are having “a season we hoped for yet.”

“I don’t think anybody on the skill side of the offense is having a season we hoped for yet,” Roethlisberger said. “It really comes down to not winning football games. Nobody has had a really huge game. Once the offense starts to click a little bit, hopefully everybody will start to reap the rewards of that.”

Steelers RB Anthony McFarland said he landed on injured reserve due to a torn MCL which happened in practice and was a partial re-aggravation of a college injury. McFarland added that he “feels good now” and trusts the health of his knee. (Brooke Pyror)

said he landed on injured reserve due to a torn MCL which happened in practice and was a partial re-aggravation of a college injury. McFarland added that he “feels good now” and trusts the health of his knee. (Brooke Pyror) OUT for Week 6: DT Carlos Davis (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder)