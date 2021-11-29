AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals are riding high after beating the Steelers for the second time this season in convincing fashion. They feel they’re starting to turn the corner as a franchise.

“Beating these guys for me twice and some of these other guys three times, it’s a big changing of the guard in our opinion,” Bengals CB Mike Hilton said, via the team’s official website. “It gives us a lot of confidence and guys are excited to see how the season plays out.”

Hilton, a former Steeler, said he knew what they liked to do in certain situations, and capitalized on it.

“You know those guys, what they like to do in certain situations,” Hilton admitted. “You know who they like to get the ball to. We had a little insight that put me in position to make a play and I had to make it.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said RT Riley Reiff and sixth-round RB Chris Evans both have ankle injuries. (Ben Baby)

said RT and sixth-round RB both have ankle injuries. (Ben Baby) Taylor added TE Thaddeus Moss could be out a while with a hamstring injury. (Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he is disappointed that the team can’t execute on offense.

“It’s frustrating. It is very frustrating,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot. “To not score enough, it’s always a combination of things — staying on the field on third down, trying to run the ball effectively and getting in the red zone, all of those things. But we’re just not doing a good enough job, and that starts with me.” Stefanski added he has no plans to bench QB Baker Mayfield : “No. Let me ask you a question, Why would we do that? We’re not doing that.” (Cabot)

: “No. Let me ask you a question, Why would we do that? We’re not doing that.” (Cabot) Stefanski said TE Harrison Bryant has a high ankle sprain. (Scott Petrak)

has a high ankle sprain. (Scott Petrak) Stefanski mentioned he isn’t thinking about giving up playcalling duties to OC Alex Van Pelt : “I’m comfortable with how we’re doing it right now, we just have to be better, I have to be better.” (Nate Ulrich)

: “I’m comfortable with how we’re doing it right now, we just have to be better, I have to be better.” (Nate Ulrich) Stefanski added they meant to keep RB Kareem Hunt ‘s workload light in his first game back from injury. (Ulrich)

‘s workload light in his first game back from injury. (Ulrich) On WR Rashard Higgins , Stefanski said he was inactive for special teams reasons. (Petrak)

, Stefanski said he was inactive for special teams reasons. (Petrak) Stefanski said second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah‘s health is impacting his play: “Big part of it is getting healthy. I think he’s on his way to feeling physically right. See his length and speed show up on the field.” (Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that while LB Patrick Queen left the game for a bit with a rib injury, he didn’t think the team suffered any serious injuries on Sunday: “But the way this season has gone, things have popped up so I don’t want to say anything definitively.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick said the defense has to figure out why it isn’t playing to its standards: “We’re respected in the league. ..Everybody knows this isn’t our normal standard. That’s why it’s so surprising ..we’re still finding our identity while missing some people, which can be hard to do.” (Brooke Pryor)