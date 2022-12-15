AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt said he’s a three-down linebacker and wants to be on the field on third downs: “I want to play third down. That’s my mindset. I’m a three-down linebacker. I want to play. I’m not too worried about the money. The bag’s gonna chase you if you do what you need to do. It’s more about opportunity.” (Jay Morrison)

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey referred to linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen as “monsters” of the gridiron.

“On the field, I just feel like I see Raven flashes going across me,” Humphrey said, via RavensWire.com. “So, since ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith] got here, I just feel like it’s made ‘PQ’ [Patrick Queen] be able to just play so much faster, just because I feel like he carried a lot of the load in the past, and now he knows ‘Ro’ has his back and [‘Ro’] knows vice versa. So, it’s really cool playing with those guys, and seeing the stuff they do. I didn’t even … There were a couple of plays on film that I didn’t even know … Those guys are some monsters. That duo is looking really deadly. So, I think since ‘Ro’ has [been] here, it’s been great for how he’s been playing – just seeing how he plays. I already knew how ‘PQ’ played, but to see ‘PQ’ take it to another level has been … I kind of didn’t think that could happen, but it can. So, it’s been great playing with those guys.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that QB Tyler Huntley has cleared the league’s concussion protocol but declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game. (Jamison Hensley)

said that QB has cleared the league’s concussion protocol but declined to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game. (Jamison Hensley) Ravens OC Greg Roman said he spoke with QB Tyler Huntley about not taking as many hits when he runs the ball: “He’s definitely more aware of that now.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Adam Schefter reports that Steelers’ recently claimed LB Ola Adeniyi failed his physical and is once again a free agent.

failed his physical and is once again a free agent. Steelers DC Teryl Austin said their run defense has struggled over the last two games because players aren’t shedding blocks and making tackles: “It’s not a scheme or anything like that. We just have to do that better. That’s what it comes down to.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

said their run defense has struggled over the last two games because players aren’t shedding blocks and making tackles: “It’s not a scheme or anything like that. We just have to do that better. That’s what it comes down to.” (Ray Fittipaldo) Steelers OC Matt Canada said that QB Mason Rudolph has handled having the third-string role well: “Mason’s handled the situation very well. Nobody wants to not get to play. Nobody wants to be in the situation he’s been in. It’s not like he had a bad camp or didn’t do anything well. He just had two guys that ended up ranked ahead of him on the depth chart.” (Brooke Pryor)