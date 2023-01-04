AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Regarding the game against the Bills which was postponed, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the NFL’s options include calling the game a no-contest or tie and using that result to sort out the implications on the standings.

The league could also create a “Week 19” with a single, standalone Bills/Bengals game and push the playoffs back a week, removing the bye between the conference championships and Super Bowl. Rapoport notes there was a backup plan in place to do this if necessary in 2020 during the pandemic.

NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent said “everything is being considered” with the remainder of the league’s schedule and admits things may not work out perfectly: “Potentially, there may be a lack of equity, and it may not be perfect, but it would allow those who have earned that opportunity to continue to play.” (Dan Graziano)

Ravens

The Ravens entered Week 17 with an opportunity to win the AFC North by securing wins over the Steelers and Bengals in the final two weeks of the season.

However, Ravens QB Tyler Huntley told reporters they “fell short” against the Steelers.

“We knew we had the best chance [to win the AFC North] if we won both games. [We] felt short today, so we’re in the playoffs and we’re just going from there. We have one more game in the regular season, and [we will] get ready for the playoffs,” Huntley said, via RavensWire.com.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was still out at practice on Wednesday, making it a full month for him being sidelined with his sprained PCL.

was still out at practice on Wednesday, making it a full month for him being sidelined with his sprained PCL. The Ravens’ stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday to keep the team in Baltimore through 2037. (Jamison Hensley)

Under the terms of the lease, the Ravens won’t pay any rent on the stadium but will pay operations and maintenance costs. In addition, the team is prohibited from relocating and must play all of its home games at the stadium with limited exceptions.

The lease includes two five-year options, which can push the deal through 2047.

Steelers

The Steelers hosted TE Thaddeus Moss and G Mike Panasiuk for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)