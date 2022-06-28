AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Antonio Brown

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor notices that QB Joe Burrow is putting in the extra work and that is what separates him from other quarterbacks in the league.

“He’s always very prepared. So he walks in that day and he’s seeing probably what you’re about to watch. The new stuff you’re going to give him usually makes pretty good sense to him. He doesn’t hesitate to ask questions,” Taylor said, via BengalsWire.com. “I think what great quarterbacks do is they make those around them better. They get the full potential out of everyone else.”

Ravens

Ravens DL Justin Madubuike spoke about what he has seen so far from third-round DL Travis Jones in minicamp.

“He’s a dog,” Madubuike said, via RavensWire.com. “He’s a big, strong, fast, great guy. He’s going to be great for us. He’s just got to keep working and keep getting better.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that they are not considering bringing back WR Antonio Brown.

“Y’all know that ain’t happening,” Tomlin said on The Pivot podcast. “In terms of putting a helmet on and running out of the tunnel and playing ball and stuff like that man. You know he’s moved on and we’ve moved on. We can sit around and chop that up like it’s a realistic conversation, but we know that’s not realistic.”

Tomlin praised Brown for their nine years together in Pittsburgh.

“What I’ll say about AB is this man, we had nine great years,” Tomlin said. “I appreciate that dude in ways I can’t explain to y’all. I won’t even bother to attempt to explain to y’all because it sounds like I’m defending him in some way. And to me from that standpoint the nature of our relationship and what we all did together requires no defense. You could digest it however you want to digest it. I don’t think enough gets said about the will of that dude. About the work ethic of that dude. About the fearlessness that he played the game.”