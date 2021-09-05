AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Titans

“He was just letting me know how crucial pass protection is going to be and (we) watched all the Gio clips from last year and taking little things from him as far as pass protect,” Evans said, via Bengals.com . “Where to fit, get inside and where to check your eyes and stuff like that so I can be ready for the game.

“He’s been doing it forever so I’ve just got to get to that point where he doesn’t have to take that extra look. First couple of games I had to take that extra look, that extra peek just in case. It’s just knowing and being confident and just taking what he does and trying to make it part of my game.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OT Ja’Wuan James is still involved with the team despite being sidelined.

“I don’t think that’s changed. It’s kind of early to make any kind of prediction about timing and stuff like that, but he looks good. [He’s] walking around. He’s in the meetings and is very much a part of everything. So, that’s where you want him to be right now. [He’s] a great guy, a very likeable guy [and] a hard worker. So, we’ll just see what happens,” Harbaugh said, via Ravens Wire.

Ravens OLB Drew Wilkins said OLB Jaylon Ferguson has developed a lot since last year.

“He’s gotten so much better in every facet, but the thing you love about him, that you can take to the bank, is he’s going to set a dominant edge,” Wilkins said, via Ravens Wire. “Any time there’s run at him, he’s knocking that back. He’s playing with great hands, he’s able to shed and make plays, and we saw that all camp. That’s grown from Year One to Year Two to Year Three. He’s always been a great, physical player, but he’s taken it to another level. He’s executing our pressure package at a high level, and he’s improved as a rusher.”

The NFL fined Ravens’ James Proche $4,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his touchdown catch during the preseason game against Washington. ( WR$4,567 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his touchdown catch during the preseason game against Washington. ( Tom Pelissero