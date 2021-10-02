AFC Notes: Bengals, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor was unclear on the severity of RB Joe Mixon ‘s injury on Thursday but expects it to be a minor ankle issue. (Ben Baby)

Taylor has high praise for their offensive line's development this season and keyed on their communication in pass protection: "It's been really fun to see." (Ben Baby)

Steelers

Steelers OC Matt Canada said they will not make overhauling changes to their offense after struggling thus far.

“We’re gonna stick with what we’re doing,” Canada said, via Mike Prisuta of the team’s official site. “Obviously, that’s not the answer and that’s not the sexy answer but we believe we’re on the right track. We’ve gotta get some cohesion up front. We’re working to get that, and that’s not an excuse. We’ve gotta produce right now, so we’re not running away from it or hiding from it. But we have to continue to do what we’re doing. We have to continue to put our guys in position to make plays which, until we win, when we win, we’re not doing that well enough.”

Canada believes their offensive struggles fall on him and thinks they must get back to “fundamental football.”

“That falls on me but we’re not gonna try to re-invent the wheel. It’s fundamental football. Everybody’s doing the same stuff. It’s fundamental football. We have to be better and I have to be better.”

Regarding their offensive line’s poor performance, Canada said their line is “just not clicking” and that their entire offense must get o the same page.

“I’m a big believer in everything’s up front, but I don’t want to say when we’re not having success that that’s why,” Canada said. “When you look at us, we’re just not clicking. I’ve said it a lot of times and it’s not gonna change, it’s 11 men doing their job. We’re just like here and there and everywhere. That’s not running away from our lack of what we’re doing. We’re not getting it done and I take that fully on me. We just gotta find a way to all be on the same page and execute at the same level at the same time. The line’s part of it but the wideouts, the tight ends, the backs, the quarterback, the play-caller, we all gotta be together.”

Canada is confident that the Steelers have the talent to turn things around with better execution.

“We just believe we have the players to do it,” Canada said. “If we go out and execute our plan and everybody does everything they’re supposed to do, starting with me because I’ll take all the blame for us not doing well, I’m never gonna blame any player. But once we do that and we see that executed, I suppose at that point if none of it worked then we might have something to talk about.”

The Steelers officially downgraded WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) to out for Week 4.

T.J. Watt

Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt says he is ready to make his return in Week 4 and has been a full participant in practice.

“I feel really good,” Watt said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Full practice yesterday and full practice today, so I feel really good with where my body is at.”