AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Washington WR Jalen McMillan had a private workout with the Bills. (Mike Garafolo)
- Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro took an official visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Notre Dame RB Audric Estime had an official 30 visit with the Bills. (MLFootball)
Dolphins
- Washington WR Jalen McMillan took an official 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Mike Garafolo)
- Purdue S Sanoussi Kane had an official visit with the Dolphins. (Tony Pauline)
- Tennessee WR Ramel Keyton had an official visit with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
Patriots
- According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, although there was chatter around the league that the Patriots were prepared to move on from Bill Belichick after the 2023 season, the coach believed he could turn things around and remain in New England for 2024.
- However, a source close to owner Robert Kraft indicated they considered moving on from Belichick after the 2022 season, but executive Jonathan Kraft talked him out of it.
- ESPN writes Kraft wanted to “reassert control” this offseason and put focus on having better collaboration around the front office.
- Multiple sources told ESPN Kraft spoke with “some candor” to Blank about Belichick, while one source labeled Kraft as a “big part” of why the Falcons passed on him.
- One source close to Belichick feels Kraft wanted to keep Belichick from coaching next season because he wouldn’t have anyone else to blame if the coach succeeded with another organization: “If Bill goes on to have success and Tom [Brady] already had success, then who does [Kraft] have to blame?”
- Clemson DE Xavier Thomas had an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
