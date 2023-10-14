AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Sean McDermott, Robert Saleh, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Following his benching, Bills HC Sean McDermott said DB Kaiir Elam needs to perform when called upon.

“You’re expected to play and perform well, regardless of whether you’ve played or been active or inactive the week before, and guys have done that over the years,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire.

Elam is looking forward to making the most of his next opportunity to do so this weekend.

“[I] really just wanna go out there and prove myself,” Elam said.

(foot) from Week 6 despite not practicing throughout the week, per Alaina Getzenberg. McDermott mentioned TE Dalton Kincaid is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Getzenberg)

Jets

said they’ve ruled out CBs and from Week 6 due to hamstring injuries, per Andy Vasquez. Saleh added CB D.J. Reed is still on the mend from a concussion and his status is undetermined.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham is “definitely trending towards” getting a shot to play.

“Anybody who keeps improving is eventually probably going to get an opportunity to play,” Belichick said, via PFT.