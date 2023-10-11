AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills hosted DE Andrew Brown for a visit, via Aaron Wilson. He was later signed to the practice squad.

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley and HC Robert Saleh commented on LB Quincy Williams coming into his own as he is now having another impactful season with the team.

“Do you ever see a cheetah just run as soon as he sees his prey?” Mosley said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “No, he’s calculating every single step, he’s trying to see which way he’s going, and as soon as he sees that spot, he’s hunting. I think that describes (Williams’) game. If his eyes are right, if he knows what’s going on, if he can anticipate plays, he’s going to be there every single time.”

“He is a game-wrecker,” Saleh added. “I’m so proud of him. You talk about the players, they get thrown away and they try to find their way. He stuck to it, kept his head down, kept working and he’s found his way and we’re very fortunate that we have him. It didn’t start off fast. He was learning, but you could tell his length, his speed, his mindset, he was still trying to figure himself out.”

Jets RB Breece Hall on his return from injury after showing flashes of dominance in his rookie year: “I’m new and improved now. I’ve got my robot knee, so I’m good.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Former Patriots QB Tom Brady believes that HC Bill Belichick will stick to his guns instead of scrapping his current plans which recently saw the team lose in a blowout to the Saints.

“Absolutely,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that he’s got a very consistent approach that he’s always taken and, you know, it’s the right approach. It’s trying to prepare the players and give them the best opportunity to succeed. You know, you get out there on the field in the end, the coaches, once the play is called in the players gotta go do it. And it takes a great coaching staff to win. It takes great players to win. It takes great front-office support to win. It’s an organizational win. It’s an organizational loss. To ascribe a win or loss to one player — and they did that for me a lot with winning and I always say, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about us.’ And when you lose, as a leader, when you lose you take the blame and you give the credit when you win. But at the end of the day, it’s a team sport.”

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” Brady continued. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport. You know, it was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome. When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, God, there’s a lot of variables, there’s a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success. And I was a part of a lot of those teams and I didn’t take any of those things for granted. I needed a great defense. I needed a great kicker. Obviously, I needed a great coach. I needed great receivers and a great O-line. If I was gonna be successful as a player, I needed all those things. And I was fortunate to have a lot of those things over a long period of time. So, the teams that lose, they’re putting a lot into it. The teams that win, they’re putting a lot into it. It’s a relentless sport and nothing is given to you. It’s all hard. Losing is hard, winning is hard. To be in it year in and year out is hard. To lose and have a horrible season is very hard.”

Patriots OC Bill O’Brien believes that QB Mac Jones will start Sunday against the Raiders: “There’s no time for mental breaks.” (Ben Volin)

Jeff Howe notes that while Jones is expected to start on Sunday, the team will continue to evaluate every position during practice this week.

The Patriots brought in linebackers Tae Crowder and JoJo Domann for workouts, via Aaron Wilson.