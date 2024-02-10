AFC Notes: Bill Belichick, Woody Johnson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins are hiring Ryan Crow as their new outside linebackers coach. (Albert Breer)

Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson said he has expressed frustration about their lack of production on the offensive side of the ball and added there is clear pressure to succeed in 2024.

“The discussions I’ve had in the last couple of months, they’ve seen me about as mad as I can be with what was going on, with the offense particularly,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We have all this talent, and we have to deploy talent properly. So I think they all got the message. This is it. This is the time to go. We’ve got to produce this year. We have to do a lot better than seven [wins], definitely.”

Johnson said they intend on having HC Robert Saleh put more focus on the offense going forward.

“He’s going to concentrate on offense,” Johnson said. “He’s got [DC] Jeff [Ulbrich] to kind of do the defense, and we’ve got good special teams. It’s offense, offense, offense.”

Johnson said the team needs a backup quarterback: “We need a backup quarterback. We didn’t have one last year.” (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Former Patriots QB Tom Brady said on his podcast that he is surprised no one hired his former coach Bill Belichick during this head coaching cycle.

“I’m not one to hire (coaches),” Brady recently said. “I don’t know the criteria for hiring these guys, for hiring coaches. I’ve never been a part of it. I mean, I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job, absolutely. But I’m surprised (by) a lot of things in the NFL.” Mike Giardi reports the Patriots are finalizing a deal to hire former Panthers assistant OL coach Robert Kugler to their coaching staff.