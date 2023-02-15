AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs,

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen gave the nod to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after his Super Bowl victory and knows that he needs to be better in order to reach that level next season.

“You look at him statistically and what he’s been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league, you know, it’s kind of unmatched by anybody,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “They’re the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. Because again they’re just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he’s been in three Super Bowls now. Gotta find ways, it’s a copycat league, you gotta find ways to be like them.”

“To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best,” Allen said of the Chiefs. “We didn’t get that opportunity this year in the playoffs. Or we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities, I guess you could say. You don’t want to fall into the same routine, not making it there and going and spending time there. Putting the attention on the wrong thing, I guess you could say. Been there, done that. There are some good money-making opportunities there, but I’m at the point where I’d rather be playing in the game than getting the payoffs.”

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that Dan Dalrymple is being considered as a candidate for the new strength and conditioning coach with the Broncos.

Nick Underhill reports that Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle is leaving to join Broncos HC Sean Payton 's staff in Denver.

is leaving to join Broncos HC ’s staff in Denver. Zach Barnett of Football Scoop reports that the offensive coordinator of Newman School in New Orleans Logan Kilgore is leaving his post of coaching high school phenom QB Arch Manning in order to join the staff of Sean Payton as a quality control/passing game coach.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said if OC Eric Bieniemy leaves that he hopes he has an opportunity to “run the show” somewhere else.

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us and I think tremendous for the National Football League,” Reid said, via ESPN. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

Bieniemy recounted a play that the team adjusted on the fly that resulted in WR Kadarius Toney going uncovered and picking up a big gain.

“We saw something a little different on tape and we knew we could take advantage of what they weren’t doing,” Bieniemy said. “Kadarius did a hell of a job of finding a way to get himself open. We weren’t executing the way we needed to and what happened is our guys knew we played for 30 minutes and lulled ourselves to sleep [in a sluggish first half]. This is a team that we can’t relax against, because at that particular time our defense was struggling. We had to help our defense. Our goal was to find a way to get seven points every time we stepped on that field. Our guys did a hell of a job adjusting, our guys just playing through the lows and hanging together.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes added that he doesn’t believe his ankle injury will impact his offseason preparation.

“I’ll for sure be ready for OTAs and everything like that,” Mahomes said. “Obviously we’ll have to continue the rehab, continue the treatment that we were doing and just give it some rest. I think the best thing is going to be rest and just trying to make sure that when we get to OTAs, I’m ready to go. The only thing that might take a take a hit is my golf game, so I’ll have to take a few weeks off of that.”