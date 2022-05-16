AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott is excited about first-round CB Kaiir Elam making an impact on defense as a rookie.

“We think in our system, it’ll be good and he’ll be able to play well in a mutually beneficial approach to press, off, changing some things up. And he’s got a great support system behind him,” McDermott said, via Spectrum News Buffalo.

Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale had an opportunity to join the Bills for the playoffs but elected to stay on New England’s practice squad. (Mike Reiss)

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett praised third-round TE Greg Dulcich and his ability to stretch the field.

“When you have a guy [like Dulcich] that can stretch the field like he can, it’s really exciting. From all of the stuff — it’s not just the intermediate stuff — but the [impact he makes] truly down the field. At the same time, the ability to strain and block in the run game. I think he showed a lot of stuff [in the pre-draft process],” he said via Broncos Wire.

Patriots

Patriots advisor Matt Patricia commented on the team drafting G Cole Strange in the first round: "We thought Cole was a good player. He's got a long way to go at this level, but just the overall evaluation of everything we thought was very positive. His ability to grow and learn is in front of him." (Dakota Randall) Patricia adds that he was really impressed with QB Mac Jones ' abilities as a rookie: "For a young guy he just didn't miss a beat. It was very very impressive." (Ben Volin)

‘ abilities as a rookie: “For a young guy he just didn’t miss a beat. It was very very impressive.” (Ben Volin) As for what he is doing personally within the organization, Patricia attempted to define his role: “Doing whatever I could do to help coach Belichick. Been able to be out there with the offensive guys, the offensive line…but nothing really heavy on that.” (Mike Giardi)

Former Giants HC Joe Judge also spoke about what his role is within the Patriots system: "I am working with Mac, along with some other people; I work with all the skill group. I'd say all of us are working collectively as a coaching unit to work with the entire offense…in terms of who is coaching each position, you'll see me with the quarterbacks…Look, I'll tell you directly and honestly right now, nothing has been declared or decided, or voiced to me … In terms of who calls plays, to be honest with you, that's the main focus for us right now…" (Mike Reiss) Former Patriots LB and current coach Jerod Mayo on whether he will continue to coach inside linebackers: "Honestly, I just like to say I'm a football coach. I'm not trying to be ambiguous here. … I coach football players. I'm a teacher." (Zack Cox)

on whether he will continue to coach inside linebackers: “Honestly, I just like to say I’m a football coach. I’m not trying to be ambiguous here. … I coach football players. I’m a teacher.” (Zack Cox) Steve Belichick was asked if he would be the defensive coordinator in New England this season: “Fair question that I don’t have the answer to. If I am, great. If I’m not, that’s good too.” (Cox)

was asked if he would be the defensive coordinator in New England this season: “Fair question that I don’t have the answer to. If I am, great. If I’m not, that’s good too.” (Cox) Belichick also answered questions on if his father will take on a greater role with the offense: “Honestly, I don’t really know what he’s going to do. He wears every hat in the building…I don’t anticipate that changing.” (Giardi)