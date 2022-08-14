AFC Notes: Bills, Browns, Texans

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott says that WR Marquez Stevenson had surgery on his foot last week, with no timetable currently established for him to return. (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Browns

Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr. called last season “a struggle” after dealing with an ankle injury while the offensive line also suffered injuries along the way.

“Last year was a struggle,” Wills said. “It wasn’t a secret. Everybody knew that. Playing with injuries is one of the hardest things you can do as a player. I’m excited for this year. We had some troubles in my position. I wasn’t the only person who was hurt and we had some people behind that were hurt, so if I was able to at least be out there, then I would put my effort in so I could be the starter.”

Wills recalled sustaining injuries against the Chiefs in the 2020 AFC Divisional Round and Week 1 of 2021.

“I was healthy in both those years,” Wills said. “I actually played through all my rookie year till we got to Arrowhead. And both those injuries weren’t caused by me, which is very frustrating. I got fell on or got rolled up on both of those. So hopefully keep my feet clean this year.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski came away impressed with Wills continuing to play at a high level through his injury last season and thinks he’ll improve when fully healthy.

“You battle through some nicks and bruises and those types of things,” Stefanski said. “Now, when you are injured, you are injured – I get that part – but to see a guy push through and perform, I thought, at a high level was impressive. Now, does he want to get better? Yes, and obviously, being healthy allows him to do that.”

Texans

Texans RB Marlon Mack has had a bumpy past couple of seasons. He was the starter in Indianapolis when a torn Achilles wiped out his entire 2020 season. He returned from an injury that has typically been a death sentence for running backs, but was buried on the depth chart in Indianapolis last season. He signed with Houston as a free agent and he has a wide-open opportunity to seize the starting job, especially because he says he feels fully recovered.

“I definitely feel like I’m there again,” Mack said via PFN’s Aaron Wilson. “Last year, I didn’t get that chance to show myself. But in the few games that I did, I felt that confidence in myself. But now, I’ve actually just got to go out there and do it again. I feel good, man. Every day I’m showing that explosion. I feel it in my cuts, and every day I keep going out there and keep doing it. I feel like my trust has always been 100% since last year. Just always had that trust, just didn’t get the chance to show it again. But now, I’m actually going to keep on it, keep that trust in it.”