AFC Notes: Bills, Damien Harris, Broncos, Chiefs

Bills
Former Patriots RB Damien Harris opted to join the Bills as a free agent this offseason and thinks the move can take his career to the next level.
“I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player,” Harris said, via BuffaloBills.com. “And from the outside looking in as an opponent if I felt that way then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height.”
- Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)
Broncos
- Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week.
- Miller has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers.
Chiefs
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Chiefs met with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day.
