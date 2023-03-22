AFC Notes: Bills, Damien Harris, Broncos, Chiefs

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bills

Former Patriots RB Damien Harris opted to join the Bills as a free agent this offseason and thinks the move can take his career to the next level. 

“I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player,” Harris said, via BuffaloBills.com. “And from the outside looking in as an opponent if I felt that way then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height.”

  • Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)

Broncos

  • Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week.
  • Miller has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers. 

Chiefs

  • Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Chiefs met with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day.

