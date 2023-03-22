AFC Notes: Bills, Damien Harris, Broncos, Chiefs

Bills

Former Patriots RB Damien Harris opted to join the Bills as a free agent this offseason and thinks the move can take his career to the next level.

“I always said that playing against the Bills, I felt like brought out the best in me as a competitor and as a player,” Harris said, via BuffaloBills.com. “And from the outside looking in as an opponent if I felt that way then I knew that if I was able to join this organization, I feel like I could just take it to a new height.”

Penn State C/G Juice Scruggs has met with the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, Dolphins, and Packers. (Justin Melo)

Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week.

has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week. Miller has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Chiefs met with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day.