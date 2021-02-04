AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques notes the Bills could save $7.3 million and $6.1 million by releasing DEs Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison respectively. However, the two are still productive and the Bills are trying to improve their pass rush, so it might not be worth it.

and respectively. However, the two are still productive and the Bills are trying to improve their pass rush, so it might not be worth it. Louis-Jacques thinks Bills WR John Brown might be amenable to a pay cut, as he’s a candidate to be released otherwise.

might be amenable to a pay cut, as he’s a candidate to be released otherwise. Louis-Jacques writes a restructure for Bills C Mitch Morse might make more sense than an outright release to clear cap space.

might make more sense than an outright release to clear cap space. Bills assistant LB coach John Egorugwu is joining Vanderbilt as their new LB coach. (Pete Thamel)

Dolphins

Dolphins free agent veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick said that he intends to continue his NFL career.

“These last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play,” said Fitzpatrick, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Fitzpatrick reiterated that he had a difficult time after losing the Dolphins’ starting job to Tagovailoa.

“[It] just hurt.. One of the great things of being an older player, an established player is you get to say whatever you want and however you feel. You don’t have to do the veiled BS and the company lines,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick declined to comment when asked about where he would like to play next season but mentioned that the backup quarterback for a team with questions at the position is an intriguing role.

“Inevitably the backup quarterback is the most popular man in the city unless you’re behind an Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes. They’re always coming for the head of the starter and the backup’s always the most popular guy until he has to play and then you figure out why he’s the backup.”

On NFL Media’s Good Morning Football, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa answered a question about if he thought he was still Miami’s franchise quarterback: “I would say yes. What I can do is control what I can control. My focus is being the best person I can be.” (Ian Rapoport)

