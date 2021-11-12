AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott expected more production out of their running game this season after recording just 22 yards in Week 9.

“I thought we’d be further along. I thought that we would have progressed in that area,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate. “It is something that we need to do and do better if we want to be the team that we’re trying to become.”

McDermott believes their running game’s struggles have carried on since the end of last season.

“I don’t think it’s just been the last couple of games,” McDermott said. “Start with the first game (this season against Pittsburgh). Look at that film. Go back to last year at the end of the season in particular. So yeah, that’s where we’re at.”

McDermott thinks the Bills can play better “complementary football” going forward.

“Complementary football, you stay on one side of the ball, the run, stopping the run helps to stop the pass. It just all fits together and has to work together,” McDermott said. “You’ve got to play a certain way in this league. And and that’s how we have to play.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said it is possible for WR Will Fuller (finger) to return from the injured reserve to practice and play in Week 11. (Barry Jackson)

Flores confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa will start Week 11 but wants to monitor his health over the next week after banging his injured finger in Thursday's game. (Barry Jackson)

will start Week 11 but wants to monitor his health over the next week after banging his injured finger in Thursday’s game. (Barry Jackson) Tagovailoa said after Thursday’s game that his finger “doesn’t feel good” but has time to rest: “It doesn’t feel good. I can tell you that. It got banged up a little in the game. But I have time to rest.” (Joe Schad)

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said that the Dolphins were willing to trade three first-round and two second-round picks for Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson but adds that “there was a requirement for him to settle with 22 women in the lawsuit”. (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores said the team Dolphins discussed giving LT Greg Little playing time over LT Liam Eichenberg, who has had struggles, yet they ultimately decided against it. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson said he’s been observing and studying QB Mike White‘s performances over the last couple of weeks.

“It’s been really cool for me to sit back and see maybe he did something different than I might have,” Wilson said. “But of course, as a rookie, that’s the whole thing. You’re learning every single play.”

Wilson added that he must replication White’s precision and decision-making.

“My style of play needs to get more like that,” Wilson said. “I definitely didn’t come here thinking this is going to be the greatest thing ever and we’re going to go undefeated. I knew it was going to be tough and that’s part of the process. That’s what makes football fun. My time will come.”

Wilson believes White is finally being able to prove he’s a capable starting quarterback and has taken advantage of his years as a backup.

“I never felt like he had the ability to prove the type of player that he was. So it was really cool to be able to show that this guy is an NFL quarterback and he can play ball,” Wilson said. “I don’t know how many years that probably gained him on being able to play in the league but it definitely helped his career. It showed everybody how good of a quarterback he can be and he’s taking advantage of his opportunities.”