AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- According to New York Upstate’s Ryan Talbot, the Bills are “100 percent” interested in Texas-San Antonio CB Tariq Woolen and were “very impressed” after meeting him at the Senior Bowl.
- The Bills had a formal Combine interview with San Diego State P Matt Araiza. (Muki Hawkins)
- Penn State WR Jahan Dotson mentioned that his meeting with Buffalo “went well” and has done a lot of “board work and chalk talk” when talking with teams. (Matt Parrino)
- Georgia DT Jordan Davis also said he’s met with the Bills while at the NFL Combine. Davis described that he’s working to improve as a pass rusher. (Matt Parrino)
- Texas A&M Jayden Peevy said he met with Buffalo this week and was recruited to the University of Houston by Bills DT Ed Oliver: “Just being around that guy knowing his mentality would be a great feeling.” (Matt Parrino)
- Washington CB Kyler Gordon described that he went over his film with the Bills’ coaches at the NFL Combine. (Matt Parrino)
- Washington CB Trent McDuffie is another player who met with Buffalo. (Matt Parrino)
- Clemson CB Andrew Booth said he had a formal meeting with Bills. (Matt Parrino)
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Dolphins
- Cameron Wolfe of ESPN expects the Dolphins to build around QB Tua Tagovailoa this offseason and names Cowboys WR Amari Cooper as a player Miami is monitoring.
- Wolfe mentions that the Dolphins want another playmaker alongside WR Jaylen Waddle and franchise TE Mike Gesicki.
- According to Wolfe, several offensive linemen to watch for Miami included Saints OT Terron Armstead, 49ers G Laken Tomlinson, and Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen.
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero thinks Dolphins WR/KR Jakeem Grant will command a salary above $5 million per year, which would make him the game’s highest-paid return specialist.
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero could see Jets’ free-agent DT Folorunso Fatukasi commanding a salary of around $10 million for next season.
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Jets. (Justin Melo)
