AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

  • According to New York Upstate’s Ryan Talbot, the Bills are “100 percent” interested in Texas-San Antonio CB Tariq Woolen and were “very impressed” after meeting him at the Senior Bowl.
  • The Bills had a formal Combine interview with San Diego State P Matt Araiza. (Muki Hawkins)
  • Penn State WR Jahan Dotson mentioned that his meeting with Buffalo “went well” and has done a lot of “board work and chalk talk” when talking with teams. (Matt Parrino)
  • Georgia DT Jordan Davis also said he’s met with the Bills while at the NFL Combine. Davis described that he’s working to improve as a pass rusher.  (Matt Parrino)
  • Texas A&M Jayden Peevy said he met with Buffalo this week and was recruited to the University of Houston by Bills DT Ed Oliver: “Just being around that guy knowing his mentality would be a great feeling.” (Matt Parrino)
  • Washington CB Kyler Gordon described that he went over his film with the Bills’ coaches at the NFL Combine. (Matt Parrino)
  • Washington CB Trent McDuffie is another player who met with Buffalo. (Matt Parrino)
  • Clemson CB Andrew Booth said he had a formal meeting with Bills. (Matt Parrino)
  • Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

Jets

  • NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero could see Jets’ free-agent DT Folorunso Fatukasi commanding a salary of around $10 million for next season. 
  • Nebraska C Cam Jurgens met with a number of teams at the Combine, including the Jets. (Justin Melo)

