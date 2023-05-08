AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz revealed that he was almost traded to the Bills during the 2021 season.

“I was getting traded out of Philadelphia,” Ertz said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “There were a couple of teams extremely interested, Buffalo being one of them. It was almost a done deal, but it just didn’t get over the finish line.”

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bills’ decision to trade up for TE Dalton Kincaid is more an indication of the team’s playmaking depth. However, Fowler believes Kincaid will open up schematic possibilities such as running more 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends).

Fowler mentions that Dawson Knox could be more of an inline tight end and Kincaid the "move" option.

Fowler believes third-round LB Dorian Williams can make an immediate impact for the Bills.

Dolphins

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Dolphins were intrigued by TEs Luke Musgrave or Sam LaPorta, but their lack of draft picks this year prevented them from making a move for either player.

Even so, Fowler says Miami believes South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith has the potential to be elite.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Corey Davis “will be on this team” in 2023 and praised his catching ability and role in the run game: “You can never have enough receivers,” via Zack Rosenblatt.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says Jets seventh-round TE Zack Kuntz is an intriguing upside player for the Jets, given that his athleticism score ranked seventh among all tight ends who have entered the league since 2003.

is an intriguing upside player for the Jets, given that his athleticism score ranked seventh among all tight ends who have entered the league since 2003. Depending on how things go for Kuntz this summer, Fowler believes it’s possible the Jets could consider moving one of their other tight ends during the preseason.

Per Field Yates, Jets WR Randall Cobb‘s one-year deal with the team includes a signing bonus of $250,000, a base salary of $2.25 million, per-game roster bonuses of up to $500,000, and incentives of $1 million. It also carries a cap charge of $2,882,353.