AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes that while logic suggests Bills G Connor McGovern and first-rounder O’Cyrus Torrence will start given the sizable investments the team made in both this offseason, Bills GM Brandon Beane has made it a point to say they haven’t made any promises at guard.
- The Bills also made a relatively sizable investment in OL David Edwards, at least in terms of guaranteed money if he’s going to be a backup, and still have OL Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger.
- Conversely, Buscaglia points out the Bills didn’t make any notable additions at right tackle aside from bringing back veteran OT David Quessenberry, signaling they do have a lot of confidence in third-year OT Spencer Brown putting things together in 2023.
- If he can’t or is injured, Quessenberry, Bates and potentially Edwards would be in line to replace him. Edwards has pretty much only played guard in the NFL but was a right tackle in college at Wisconsin.
- Bills RB coach Kelly Skipper was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.
- Bills LB Von Miller told reporters that he wouldn’t miss any time beyond Week 6 of the 2023 season, but would not rule out returning for Week 1 as he currently has no timetable. (Sal Capaccio)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said OT Isaiah Wynn is playing several positions but would not say if CB Trill Williams has moved to safety. McDaniel was also unwilling to give any timetable for the return of defensive backs Brandon Jones and Nik Needham. (Barry Jackson)
- Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins says any offseason contract talks won’t affect his motivation: “I’m always motivated… no dollar changes my mindset.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said he believes his team is one of the six-eight teams who have a chance to win the Super Bowl. (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh on DT Quinnen Williams‘ absence due to a contract dispute: “I’m not worried at all. That thing will get done and he’ll be here.” (Cimini)
- Saleh added that QB Zach Wilson has been a sponge around QB Aaron Rodgers and said he handled the situation “as good as a professional can handle it.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- When asked about OT Mekhi Becton saying he only wanted to play left tackle, Saleh replied: “Duane Brown has something to say about that” before adding that the best five offensive linemen would play, which means Becton could end up on the right side. (Connor Hughes)
- Jets S Chuck Clark told reporters that he asked for a trade from the Ravens last season and did not receive one: “I was ready to get out of there.” (Rosenblatt)
