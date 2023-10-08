AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Bills DT DaQuan Jones was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.

was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback. Bills DT Ed Oliver was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the team wasn’t actively looking for help at the wide receiver position but couldn’t pass on taking a shot at WR Chase Claypool.

“You have to stay steadfast to the commitment of making your team as good as it could be,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “Sometimes things come across your radar that you weren’t even looking for, but, when you assess it, if it falls under the category this has a chance to make us better then you jump on that.”

“That’s an exciting opportunity,” McDaniel said of Claypool. “It’s kind of like Christmas, in terms of I don’t know anything. So, when Chris (Grier) comes to me about something that he has on the docket, we have good discussions. For us, it felt like a situation where there might be a role to carve out for him. I think, for the player, you have a guy who wants to take things into his own hands and have an opportunity to be on a team. To me, beyond that, it was an opportunity to take advantage of. We definitely weren’t looking for receiver help. It wasn’t in that nature at all. (We’re) very very happy with our receiver core. I think one thing that Chris and I have always agreed upon, how we operate and do business is you have to stay steadfast to the commitment of making your team as good as it can be…”

“He’s fast,” McDaniel added. “You’re very open-minded to the unique attributes of a guy that comes into the league and generally you don’t see that often receivers gain a reputation through special teams and then develop. As a receiver, there’s a multitude of ways that he’s contributed…”

Patriots

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets WR Mecole Hardman continues to be perplexed by his lack of a role: “I’m probably the best in the league in space. Maybe (the coaches) see something different. I’m just waiting for the opportunity to present itself. I think when I was in K.C., I proved that I was probably the most dangerous guy on the jet sweep or whether it be on the end-around or on the screen. I think I proved year-out that I was that guy that you had to worry about doing that.”



continues to be perplexed by his lack of a role: “I’m probably the best in the league in space. Maybe (the coaches) see something different. I’m just waiting for the opportunity to present itself. I think when I was in K.C., I proved that I was probably the most dangerous guy on the jet sweep or whether it be on the end-around or on the screen. I think I proved year-out that I was that guy that you had to worry about doing that.” Jets DE Bryce Huff said there have been no extension discussions with the Jets yet. He’s in the final year of his deal.

said there have been no extension discussions with the Jets yet. He’s in the final year of his deal. Jets S Jordan Whitehead was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness.