Jets Place DE Jermaine Johnson On IR, Make Two Other Moves

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are placing DE Jermaine Johnson on injured reserve.

Additionally, per the transaction wire, the Jets elevated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to the active roster for Week 3 and signed DE Jalyn Holmes.

Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Titans and will miss the rest of the 2024 season. A standard Achilles rehab takes about six months and Johnson should have time to be ready for the 2025 season.

Johnson, 25, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,087,423 contract that is fully guaranteed, and also includes a $6.7m signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.