AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

The Bills had several players fined from Week 5 including DE A.J. Epenesa $21,855 for a hit on a quarterback, LB Tyler Matakevich was fined $10,181 for unnecessary roughness, and DT Ed Oliver was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill believes the league will fine him for his selfie celebration on Sunday: “I know the NFL’s gonna fine me for it but it’s worth it. I’m having so much fun. My life isn’t about money. I play this game for passion.” (Jonathan Jones)

Hill was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 5.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the team’s slow start in Week 6: “I thought this game was a special game for us because we fell short of expectations early — and you learn a lot about your team in moments like that.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel had no update on the groin injury suffered by CB Xavien Howard or the ankle injury for RB Chris Brooks but gave an update on CB Jalen Ramsey: "Jalen Ramsey is doing great. We'll check on Wednesday. I'm trying to be annoying. Let's not jump ahead weeks or months. When he's ready to go he'll be a loud voice in my ear." (Joe Schad)

Jets QB Zach Wilson has seen his accuracy notably improve this season and credits that to the work OC Nathaniel Hackett and his staff emphasized this offseason. A lot of Wilson’s accuracy issues stemmed from poor footwork, which is not compatible with Hackett’s West Coast offense at all.

“Every single step that we have is completely choreographed,” Hackett said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I remember Steve Young and Joe Montana would always talk about it as a choreographed dance back there, and anybody that has ever danced knows that you have to spend numerous, numerous hours working on a simple eight count just to be able to get that perfect and precise.”