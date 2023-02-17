AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Derek Carr

Bills
- With the Bills currently $18 million over the cap, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN writes that one solution to alleviate cap issues is to restructure Josh Allen‘s $39.8 million cap hit to save $21.1 million in 2023.
- Von Miller‘s $18.62 million cap hit also makes him a candidate to be restructured. Getzenberg writes Buffalo could save $10.86 million in 2023 with Miller.
- Getzenberg mentions the Bills can save $5.4 million of Stefon Diggs‘ $20.28 million cap hit with a restructure.
- Regarding cap casualties, Getzenberg writes that the Bills can save $4.79 million by cutting RB Nyheim Hines, $2.9 million with WR Isaiah McKenzie, and $4.96 million by parting ways with DT Tim Settle.
- As for extension candidates, Getzenberg names C Mitch Morse, S Micah Hyde, and DT Ed Oliver. Morse carries a cap hit of $11.36 million next season, Hyde carries $10.57 million, and Oliver’s fifth-year option costs $10.75 million in 2023.
Dolphins
Dolphins TE Tanner Curtis said his key focus is to improve at his position after converting from being a wide receiver in college.
“The biggest thing for me will be [increasing] the knowledge of playing tight end,” Conner said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I came in as a receiver so I have great confidence in the route tree and running routes, stuff like that. Blocking I’ve come a long way; still have a long way to go. It’s a whole new world in the trenches that I was not used to”
Curtis thinks he’s a sufficient route runner.
“I feel I do a good job running routes,” Curtis said. “I run good routes. I’ve made a couple good plays.”
Conner believes their coaching staff has a “special plan” in store for him.
“I’m in a niche spot,” Curtis said. “I’m a little bit small to be a true tight end. I’m a little big to be a receiver. What they see in me is a different breed, where I’m 230 pounds but I can still move decently fast and run good routes. I think they have a special plan for me the next couple years where they can use me differently than other guys in the past, and as a blocker as well.”
Jets
- Regarding the Jets hosting Derek Carr for a visit, Albert Breer points out that New York’s pass-game coordinator Todd Downing is “very close to Carr” after spending 2015-2017 with their Raiders as their quarterbacks coach before becoming offensive coordinator in his final year.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!