AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Derek Carr

Dolphins TE Tanner Curtis said his key focus is to improve at his position after converting from being a wide receiver in college.

“The biggest thing for me will be [increasing] the knowledge of playing tight end,” Conner said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I came in as a receiver so I have great confidence in the route tree and running routes, stuff like that. Blocking I’ve come a long way; still have a long way to go. It’s a whole new world in the trenches that I was not used to”

Curtis thinks he’s a sufficient route runner.

“I feel I do a good job running routes,” Curtis said. “I run good routes. I’ve made a couple good plays.”

Conner believes their coaching staff has a “special plan” in store for him.

“I’m in a niche spot,” Curtis said. “I’m a little bit small to be a true tight end. I’m a little big to be a receiver. What they see in me is a different breed, where I’m 230 pounds but I can still move decently fast and run good routes. I think they have a special plan for me the next couple years where they can use me differently than other guys in the past, and as a blocker as well.”

Regarding the Jets hosting Derek Carr for a visit, Albert Breer points out that New York’s pass-game coordinator Todd Downing is “very close to Carr” after spending 2015-2017 with their Raiders as their quarterbacks coach before becoming offensive coordinator in his final year.