AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills WR Stefon Diggs became the first player in team history to reach 100 catches in consecutive seasons on Sunday.
- Diggs’ sixth reception earned him two escalators on his contract: His 2022 salary increases by $750,000 to $12.525 million, while his 2023 salary increases $800,000 to $12.65 million. (Spotrac)
- ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reports the NFL fined Bills TE Dawson Knox $5,864 for an illegal crackback block.
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald takes a look at some of the free agents who could vastly improve the Dolphins’ offensive line next season, including tackles Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown, Eric Fisher, Trent Brown, and Cam Robinson.
- Jackson also points out that there is a great crop of free-agent centers, including Jason Kelce, Brian Allen, Ben Jones, Ryan Jensen, Matt Paradis, Evan Brown, Justin Britt, Tyler Shatley, and Kyle Fuller.
- Another issue is upgrading the running back position, with RB Salvon Ahmed currently an exclusive rights free agent, Jackson mentions other options such as Rashaad Penny, DeVonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Ronald Jones, Alex Collins, and Tevin Coleman.
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says someone told him late this past week to keep an eye on the Dolphins and HC Brian Flores. Glazer thinks Flores’ job is safe, though.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes pending Jets free-agent WR Braxton Berrios‘ contract situation is going to be interesting. The three-year, $15 million deal the Patriots gave WR Kendrick Bourne is one analog, as is the four-year, $29 million deal Bills WR Cole Beasley is on.
- Cimini adds the next priority for the Jets should be bringing back DT Folorunso Fatukasi, While RT Morgan Moses was solid, Cimini notes the Jets have the depth at tackle to lose him.
- He also mentions RB Tevin Coleman, K Eddy Pineiro, and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as players who could be back on one-year deals.
- Cimini would be surprised if Jets S Marcus Maye is back in 2022 following an Achilles injury and a potential suspension from a DUI.
- Jets LB C.J. Mosley is due a guaranteed $16 million base salary in 2022, a figure Cimini highlights as prime to be restructured.
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano adds Jets WR Jamison Crowder, TE Tyler Kroft, and LB Jarrad Davis will probably not be re-signed by the team.
- Vacchiano expects the Jets to try and bring back S Lamarcus Joyner after an injury curtailed a season the coaching staff was excited for.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes he sees no indication Patriots S Devin McCourty is considering retiring at the age of 32. McCourty is a pending free agent.
- Reiss expects Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo to receive several interview requests for coaching vacancies around the league.
