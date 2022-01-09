AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills WR Stefon Diggs became the first player in team history to reach 100 catches in consecutive seasons on Sunday.
  • Diggs’ sixth reception earned him two escalators on his contract: His 2022 salary increases by $750,000 to $12.525 million, while his 2023 salary increases $800,000 to $12.65 million. (Spotrac)

Dolphins

Jets

  • ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes pending Jets free-agent WR Braxton Berrios‘ contract situation is going to be interesting. The three-year, $15 million deal the Patriots gave WR Kendrick Bourne is one analog, as is the four-year, $29 million deal Bills WR Cole Beasley is on. 
  • Cimini adds the next priority for the Jets should be bringing back DT Folorunso Fatukasi, While RT Morgan Moses was solid, Cimini notes the Jets have the depth at tackle to lose him. 
  • He also mentions RB Tevin Coleman, K Eddy Pineiro, and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as players who could be back on one-year deals. 
  • Cimini would be surprised if Jets S Marcus Maye is back in 2022 following an Achilles injury and a potential suspension from a DUI. 
  • Jets LB C.J. Mosley is due a guaranteed $16 million base salary in 2022, a figure Cimini highlights as prime to be restructured. 
  • SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano adds Jets WR Jamison Crowder, TE Tyler Kroft, and LB Jarrad Davis will probably not be re-signed by the team. 
  • Vacchiano expects the Jets to try and bring back S Lamarcus Joyner after an injury curtailed a season the coaching staff was excited for. 

Patriots

  • ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes he sees no indication Patriots S Devin McCourty is considering retiring at the age of 32. McCourty is a pending free agent. 
  • Reiss expects Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo to receive several interview requests for coaching vacancies around the league. 

