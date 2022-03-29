AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills HC Sean McDermott suggested they wanted to be cognizant of how often they’re leaning on QB Josh Allen as a runner going forward. Allen is enormous and one of the league’s most potent dual-threat quarterbacks but McDermott has Allen’s long-term success in mind.
“Yeah, we want to evolve,” McDermott said via NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “We’re always trying to evolve — on the field, off the field, schematically — and in this case with Josh’s running or the amount of times that we run him, we have to continue to evolve that way and making sure we’re doing right by him by doing right by our team. So, we are going to keep a close eye on that. But the one thing we will never take from Josh is his competitive nature and spirit. So, he’s gonna do it when he’s gonna do it.”
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald hears the Dolphins initially had interest in re-signing running back Duke Johnson, but ultimately decided against it because HC Mike McDaniel thought there were better fits for his zone running scheme.
- Regarding the rumors about Tom Brady possibly ending up with the Dolphins, McDaniel said there is no truth to the report: “Fake news.” (Jackson)
- Dolphins GM Chris Grier believes in C Michael Deiter and said multiple teams have offered picks for him. (Jackson)
- Dolphins LT Terron Armstead‘s five-year, $75 million deal includes a $12 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.12 million, $9 million, $13.25 million, $13.3 million and $12.33 million. There is also an $8 million roster bonus in 2023 due the third day of the league year and a $1 million roster bonus in 2026 due on March 19 that year. (Over The Cap)
- Armstead’s 2022 and 2023 base salaries are guaranteed, as is the 2023 roster bonus. $5 million of his 2024 base salary is guaranteed the third day of the 2023 league year, with the remaining $8.25 million guaranteed 365 days later.
- The deal also includes up to $1 million in annual per-game active roster bonuses and up to $12.5 million in total incentives over the course of the deal tied to playing time and being named to the Pro Bowl.
Jets
- Jets GM Joe Douglas said the team plans to have Mekhi Becton as one of their starting tackles and said the team needs another pass-rusher through trade or the draft. (Connor Hughes)
- Douglas was willing to comment on the team’s interest in WR Tyreek Hill: “In a circumstance that was this unique, this type of player, we felt it was a good time to be aggressive. It ultimately didn’t work out but we feel good about our intent and we’re going to be in a lot of conversations moving forward.” (Brian Costello)
- As for how the team would approach the rest of the offseason, Douglas plans to continue to be aggressive: “We want to be aggressive, but we don’t want to be reckless. … there were some players we were in on in free agency and we were right there in the end and just couldn’t get it done. There was a number we felt was bordering reckless so we had to stand down.” (Brian Costello)
- Douglas is hoping that new tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin are great outlets for QB Zach Wilson: “I think when you have a quality tight end, it’s a great security blanket for a young quarterback. … it just gives you more options, more options for a young quarterback that can work the middle of the field for us.” (Costello)
Patriots
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes he’s gotten the sense Patriots coach Joe Judge will work with the quarterbacks and the passing game, Matt Patricia will work with the offensive line and running game, and TE coach Nick Caley will have an enhanced role. The Patriots won’t have an offensive coordinator in 2022.
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft on his expectations for the team in 2022: “We have a chance. Without a good coach and a good quarterback no matter how good the other players are, I don’t think you can win consistently. I believe we have both an outstanding coach and a good young quarterback.” (Phil Perry)
- Kraft still has no problem with HC Bill Belichick not hiring an official offensive or defensive coordinator: “I think Bill has a unique way of doing things, and it’s worked out pretty well up to now. … It doesn’t sometimes look straight-lined to our fans or myself, but I’m results-oriented.” (Doug Kyed)
- The Panthers will hold joint practices with the Patriots in the summer prior to their preseason game. (Joe Person)
- The Patriots resigned CB Malcolm Butler to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. It includes $750,000 guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus, and cap numbers of $2.22 million and $2.75 million. (Ben Volin)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!