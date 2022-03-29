AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott suggested they wanted to be cognizant of how often they’re leaning on QB Josh Allen as a runner going forward. Allen is enormous and one of the league’s most potent dual-threat quarterbacks but McDermott has Allen’s long-term success in mind.

“Yeah, we want to evolve,” McDermott said via NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “We’re always trying to evolve — on the field, off the field, schematically — and in this case with Josh’s running or the amount of times that we run him, we have to continue to evolve that way and making sure we’re doing right by him by doing right by our team. So, we are going to keep a close eye on that. But the one thing we will never take from Josh is his competitive nature and spirit. So, he’s gonna do it when he’s gonna do it.”