AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills LB Tyrel Dodson is set up to be a key backup for the team this year, replacing veteran LB A.J. Klein who was a cap casualty in the offseason. He’s been watching Klein closely waiting for this chance.

“A.J. Klein was a perfect example,” Dodson said via the Buffalo News. “The last two years, I’ve basically been watching A.J., watching everything he does, his preparation. Sometimes throughout the week he looked at Mike (position) one day. He looked at Will and Sam the other days. He really split them up well. He compartmentalized his preparation. I watched him like a hawk.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he wants QB Tua Tagovailoa to work on having “short term memory” and “deliberate intent on each play”: “Tua is super hard on himself, which is a good thing but too much of anything in excess isn’t. He has high standards. I don’t want it to impede the next play.” (Cameron Wolfe)

McDaniel is happy to see that WR Tyreek Hill is continuing to publically support Tua: "If Tyreek is saying it, he means it … They're developing a great relationship and rapport. I know what you guys know — which is that Tyreek believes in his quarterback." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel added in a positive update on CB Byron Jones: "He's fully expecting to get himself ready for Week 1." (Adam Beasley)

Jets HC Robert Saleh decided putting George Fant at left tackle and Mekhi Becton at right tackle decision was “best for the team” as Fant is more comfortable at left tackle and they didn’t want the two switching back and forth during camp. (Andy Vasquez)

Saleh added Becton's days at left tackle "aren't over" but they felt this was the best way to handle things this season.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick is tired of answering questions about coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge despite their roles on the team remaining unclear.

“I think I’ve said many times, I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word,” Belichick said, via NFL.com. “Whatever those duties entail, they’re very good, they’re exceptional at the entire gambit. Glad we have both of them, they do a great job. I’m the head coach. Ultimately I’m responsible for everything, so let’s just leave it at that. That’s what it is. We’re not really big on titles and all that. It’s important that we all work together and create a good final product. That’s what we’re going to try to do. That’s what we’ve always done.”

NBC Sports’ Tom Curran believes Patricia is going to call the plays and be the acting offensive coordinator, adding that not naming him the OC allows him to receive pay from the Lions on his remaining contract.

Patricia was calling offensive plays on a walkie-talkie during team practice on Wednesday. (Matt Daniels)

Patriots OT Trent Brown has been playing on the left side while OT Isaiah Wynn lines up on the right, a reversal of where the two have played in prior seasons. (Zack Cox)