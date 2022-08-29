AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer checked with 12 teams about former Bills P Matt Araiza to see if they were aware of the gang rape allegation. Nine weren’t, while three had some level of knowledge but not to the degree of severity known now.

to see if they were aware of the gang rape allegation. Nine weren’t, while three had some level of knowledge but not to the degree of severity known now. The NFL background report on Araiza also didn’t have info on this case, per Breer.

He adds the reason Araiza slipped to the sixth round and was the third off the board at his position and not the first was because that was the NFL’s consensus evaluation. Araiza has a strong leg and that earned him some notoriety, but special teams coaches cited a lack of hang time and some other technical glitches that pushed him down their board.

The Bills’ initial statement said they had done a “thorough” investigation and knew about the civil lawsuit against Araiza in late July. Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked why they still cut veteran P Matt Haack and gave the job to Araiza: “That’s a tough one. You can second-guess whether that was the right move. And we’ll definitely look at that going forward if a similar situation happens.”

was asked why they still cut veteran P and gave the job to Araiza: “That’s a tough one. You can second-guess whether that was the right move. And we’ll definitely look at that going forward if a similar situation happens.” Bills S Jordan Poyer on if he expects to be ready for Week 1: “Yeah, I expect to be out there, as long as there are no setbacks. It feels really good right now, I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100 percent for the first game.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

on if he expects to be ready for Week 1: “Yeah, I expect to be out there, as long as there are no setbacks. It feels really good right now, I’ll continue to work every single day to try to get to 100 percent for the first game.” (Katherine Fitzgerald) Poyer was also asked about getting a new contract in Buffalo: “Like I said, I’m just here — I want to continue play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo for as long as I can, for however long that may be. But, I’m here with the guys right now and ready to attack this season.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has a tough decision to make on seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson, who he says has done “quite literally everything you can to be a part of this team” but still wouldn’t say that Thompson will be part of the 53-man roster.

“I think he’s opened eyes with the way he’s played and you know, it’s made that situation very tricky in terms of whether or not you can try to have them on the practice squad or keep them on the 53,” McDaniel said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Jets

Jets WR Denzel Mims caught seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the team’s final preseason game. It now remains to be seen whether he will be released, traded, or stay with the team that originally drafted him.

“I’m hungry,” Mims said, via the New York Post. “I just wanted to go out there and show everyone what I can do.”

Mims told reporters that his trade request was a decision between him and his agent: “I love the Jets . It is what it is. I have nothing but respect for the coaching staff.” ( Andy Vasquez

Patriots