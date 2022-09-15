AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills S Jordan Poyer would love to be in Buffalo long term but understands at the end of the day, “it’s a business” and he’s focusing on controlling what he can control: “I would love to be here long term. That’s obviously what I want to do, but I understand this business at the end of the day. Right now I’m just trying to control what I can control.” (Alaina Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes if both OTs Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson can’t go for the Dolphins in Week 2, Miami will probably play Greg Little at left tackle, shift G Robert Hunt to right tackle and replace him at right guard with Robert Jones.
- Jackson left Week 1 with an ankle injury, while Armstead got a veteran rest day on Wednesday but is also getting treatment for a toe injury.
- Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater‘s name has come up in trade rumors with the injury to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott but he says he hasn’t asked the team about that: “No. I’m focused on being a Dolphin.”
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said HC Mike McDaniel is a great teacher and isn’t a coach that gets in players’ faces and yells: “Mike’s not your stereotypical head coach. He’s not a screamer, not a yeller. If you mess up on a play, you’re not the worst player in the world. ‘Why did you mess up on that play? How can we help you fix that?’ I‘d say very reasonable teacher & coach.” (Cameron Wolfe)
Jets
- Jets HC Mike LaFleur said fourth-round OT Max Mitchell is “ascending” on their roster and didn’t show many negatives on film. (Zack Rosenblatt)
Patriots
