AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is on track to play in Sunday’s game after missing the Wild Card round. (Adam Schefter)

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier doesn’t think that QB Tua Tagovailoa is more prone to concussions than other players after suffering the injury twice this season.

“From what our doctors and the consultants we’ve talked to through the NFLPA, that is not a true statement,” Grier said, via ProFootballTalk. “So for us, I don’t think he’s any more prone than anyone else. For us, we’re just letting the doctors, the medical staff and the people in that field that know more. From everything we’ve been told that is not a concern.”

It’s worth noting there is a significant body of medical research indicating one concussion increases the risk for more, in addition to other long-term damage.

Jets

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Jets were big fans of current Georgia OC Todd Monken when they interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy in 2019, though he finished behind Adam Gase for the job.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes the Patriots won’t be hurting for cap space this year, but there are moves they can make to create more. He expects CB Jalen Mills and WR DeVante Parker to be cap casualty candidates, which would add $11 million in space.

The Senior Bowl announced Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington has been selected to be the defensive coordinator of the American Team.