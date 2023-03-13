AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Aaron Wilson reports that Bills P Sam Martin ‘s three-year deal is for $6 million and includes $2.365 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $1.2 million, and salaries of $1.165 million, $1.55 million, and $1.785 million. It also includes $3,000 per game in active roster bonuses.

‘s three-year deal is for $6 million and includes $2.365 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $1.2 million, and salaries of $1.165 million, $1.55 million, and $1.785 million. It also includes $3,000 per game in active roster bonuses. LSU DT Jaquelin Roy had a Top 30 visit with the Bills. (Erik Turner)

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey spoke to Cameron Wolfe about his trade to Miami on Sunday.

“I feel great, man. This is something I was praying about for a long time,” Ramsey told Wolfe in an exclusive interview. “I’m excited, man. I’m super excited.”

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting, but we gonna get to work though, though, for sure,” Ramsey added. “That’s always the goal is to try to get back to the Super Bowl, and win the Super Bowl. I’m just another piece of the puzzle.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Jets would have to consider a trade for another quarterback such as Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, or Kirk Cousins if things fall through with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

Patriots

Patriots CB Marcus Jones is open to a larger role on offense, but made it clear that he’s a defensive back first and foremost.

“I’m always a defensive back,” Jones said, via Patriots Wire. “That’s the first thing. But like I said before, anywhere that’s needed for the team, I’m definitely down for it. But I’m a defensive back first.”

Jones added that his practice time on offense is not at a set time.

“It’s not a specific time. I can’t say that, but all I know is that whenever it came down to it, and coach was telling me to do something, I was doing it. So I can’t really calculate on how much and everything like that because it’s a long season,” Jones said.

Howard Balzer had one source tell him the following about the Patriots’ interest in trading for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: “If they are going to give him away and Hopkins is willing to play on a reduced contract, I could see it. But that seems unlikely to me.”