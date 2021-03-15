AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills’ OL Jon Feliciano on re-signing with Buffalo for a hometown discount: “I could have made a couple extra here and there but would I have the same structure as I have here? Probably not.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Dolphins
- The Athletic’s Josh Tolentino expects Dolphins co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville will run a similar system to former OC Chan Gailey, which will be a spread offense with a healthy helping of RPOs.
- Tolentino notes there’s mutual interest between the Dolphins and Lions WR Kenny Golladay but there are also a plethora of other receiver options in free agency.
- According to Tolentino, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard plans to ask for a raise and is seeking to make more than fellow CB Byron Jones, who passed him with his deal to sign in Miami last offseason and was then outplayed by Howard in 2020.
- Manish Mehta reports that the 49ers and the Dolphins were also interested in former Jets G Pat Elflein before he signed a deal with the Panthers.
Jets
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says to expect the Jets and the Patriots to be active in the market for the top running backs in the coming days. Seahawks RB Chris Carson, Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake and Packers RB Jamaal Williams are some of the top options remaining.
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes notes Jets GM Joe Douglas has no financial restrictions this offseason and the expectation is that New York is a major player in the free agent market.
- One league sources the Jets want “the big guys” — both in literal size to bolster both their offensive and defensive lines and the big-money targets. (Hughes)
- Hughes says Buccaneers’ LB Shaq Barrett was never really an option for the team and that current names to watch include DE Carl Lawson and OLB Bud Dupree.
- Hughes reports the Jets were not in on LB Matt Judon, as he would not have fit HC Robert Saleh‘s new 4-3 defensive scheme
- Manish Mehta reports the Jets did not make an offer to bring back G Pat Elflein, who signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.
- The Jets are interested in Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey, who reminds some people in the league of former C Nick Mangold. (Tony Pauline)
Patriots
