AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Tim McManus says the Bills are another team that’s made no secret about its desire to upgrade at tight end and that makes them an option to trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz, per McManus.
Dolphins
- Adam Beasley reports that Dolphins were not looking to spend big on a running back during free agency, and may have had a budget of $2-3 million.
- According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins made a call to WR Marvin Jones, who had an interest in Miami, yet a deal never materialized and he opted to sign with the Jaguars.
- Joe Schad reports that both the Jaguars and Eagles had an interest in QB Jacoby Brissett before he signed with the Dolphins.
- Dolphins’ new P Michael Palardy‘s one-year, $1.4 million deal includes a $100,000 signing bonus, $100,000 of his $1 million base salary is guaranteed, can earn a $300,000 per-game roster bonus, and a $200,000 Pro Bowl incentive (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- After asking around the league, Matt Lombardo says that the opinion on Jets’ QB Sam Darnold is significantly lower inside the league than it is among fans and media, with one NFL offensive coach saying: “He stinks, bro.”
- Lombardo goes on to add that one former GM said that among this year’s draft class, he would have Darnold ranked as the No. 4 quarterback.
- Connor Hughes reports that there is a “possibility” for the Jets to re-sign LB Patrick Onwuasor after recently picking up negotiations with him.
- Jets’ LB Jarrad Davis‘ one-year contract worth $5.5 million includes a $3 million base salary and a $2.5 million signing bonus. His base is fully guaranteed. He can also earn another $1.5 million in playing-time incentives. (Hughes)
Patriots
- Michael Giardi says that the Patriots’ main reason for spending was their 7-9 record in 2020 that they were unwilling to repeat in 2021.
- Giardi adds that the Patriots will force teams to play larger defensively in 2021 with both TE Hunter Henry and TE Jonnu Smith on the field, similar to the way they played TE Rob Gronkowski and TE Aaron Hernandez in the past.
- Albert Breer thinks that because things went poorly near the end of his time with Detroit, it would be hard to see teams such as the Giants and Patriots taking an interest in free agent WR Kenny Golladay.
- Patriots’ DT Davon Godchaux‘s two-year, $15 million deal includes $9 million guaranteed, a $5.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $6.5 million ($2.5 million guaranteed), up to $1 million per game in active roster bonuses annually, and a $500,000 playtime incentive annual. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ TE Jonnu Smith‘s four-year, $50 million contract includes $31.25 million guaranteed, a $15 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $9 million guaranteed, $10 million ($6.25 million guaranteed), $11 million, and up to $1 million in per-game active roster bonuses annually. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ LB Matt Judon‘s, four-year, $54.5 million contract includes $32 million guaranteed, an $18 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $11 million guaranteed, $11 million ($2 million guaranteed for injury at signing), $9.5 million, up to $1 million in annual per-game active roster bonuses, and a $500,000 All-Pro incentive for 2022-2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ WR Kendrick Bourne‘s three-year, $15 million deal includes $5.25 million guaranteed, a $4.25 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $3.5 million, $4 million, up to $750,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and an annual $1.5 million catches and yards incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ DB Jalen Mills‘ four-year, $24 million deal includes $9 million guaranteed, a $2.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $3 million guaranteed, $4.5 million ($3.5 million guaranteed), $5 million, $5 million, and up to $1 million in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ DE Deatrich Wise‘s four-year, $22 million contract includes $10 million guaranteed, a $5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $4 million guaranteed, $4 million, $4 million, an annual $1 million per game active roster bonus, and up to $2 million in annual playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots’ new DE Henry Anderson‘s two-year, $7 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, he’ll earn a guaranteed $1 million base salary in 2021 and a non-guaranteed $2.5 million in 2022, and can annually receive up to $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Patriots DT Carl Davis‘ one-year, $1.077 million extension includes a $990,000 base salary, a $12,500 roster bonus due on August 15, a $25,000 bonus if on the Week 1 roster, up to $50,000 in per-game bonuses, and another $50,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)