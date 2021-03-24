AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers were interested in QB Mitchell Trubisky , but when his market didn’t develop how he expected he decided to take a backup job with the Bills and hope to reset his value in a year.

, but when his market didn’t develop how he expected he decided to take a backup job with the Bills and hope to reset his value in a year. Fowler says Buffalo is still in the market for a backup swing tackle. He adds they were intrigued in potentially adding a big-name tight end like Rob Gronkowski or Zach Ertz but settled for Jacob Hollister on a cheap contract

or but settled for on a cheap contract Bills DE Mario Addison ‘s contract will void in 2022 as a part of his restructure, making him a free agent after this season. Addison has a $4.075 million base salary, $3.25 million of which is guaranteed, and a $1.9 million roster bonus. (Matthew Fairburn)

‘s contract will void in 2022 as a part of his restructure, making him a free agent after this season. Addison has a $4.075 million base salary, $3.25 million of which is guaranteed, and a $1.9 million roster bonus. (Matthew Fairburn) Buffalo’s restructure for DT Vernon Butler created just $500,000 of cap space, as he still counts for $5.3 million in 2021. (Fairburn)

created just $500,000 of cap space, as he still counts for $5.3 million in 2021. (Fairburn) Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie ‘s one-year deal is worth a total of $1.15 million of which $350,000 is fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)

‘s one-year deal is worth a total of $1.15 million of which $350,000 is fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport) Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie has had a virtual meeting with the Bills. (Justin Melo)

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new WR Will Fuller said his six-game suspension last season for a PED violation was a “completely accidental” situation: “It was a one-time thing, completely accidental. That is never going to happen again.” (Aaron Wilson)

said his six-game suspension last season for a PED violation was a “completely accidental” situation: “It was a one-time thing, completely accidental. That is never going to happen again.” (Aaron Wilson) According to Over The Cap, the Dolphins will need to save $9,399,516 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.

Jets

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans and Jets were involved in the bidding for TE Jonnu Smith and drove the price up a bit for New England.

and drove the price up a bit for New England. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that he thinks due to certain logistics the choice for the Jets essentially boils down to going all-in on QB Sam Darnold for the next two years or drafting another quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

for the next two years or drafting another quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Breer explains the Jets need to make a decision on Darnold’s fifth-year option in May, which will fully guarantee him $18.858 million in 2022. That likely locks him in as the starter and at the very least is a sizable chunk of dead money if they move on.

He adds there’s not a guarantee the Jets would have a good shot of finding another quarterback in 2022, as it’s currently viewed as a weak class. Bottom line, Breer doesn’t think Darnold has shown enough for the Jets to bet on him like that, even if there’s still hope for his NFL future.

According to Over The Cap, the Jets will need to save $9,405,679 in cap space to sign their draft picks this year.

Patriots

New Patriots TE Hunter Henry said he was as surprised as anyone when New England was still interested in signing him despite forking over a huge sum to TE Jonnu Smith the day before. The Patriots’ vision for both of them in the offense, as well as a nearly identical average annual salary to Smith, won him over.

“It just kind of happened,” Henry said via USA Today’s Henry McKenna. “I didn’t think this would happen. . . . We can complement each other in a cool way. Obviously, the Patriots have a lot of success with tight ends, and I’m just excited to hopefully add to that.”