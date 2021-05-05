AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he’s received some criticism for not selecting a cornerback early on in the 2021 NFL Draft: “I felt some evil eyes via zoom (after the draft), ‘what the hell are you doing not taking a corner?!’.” (Sal Capaccio)

Dolphins

Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Cowboys to receive a fifth-round compensatory pick for the loss of DT Davon Godchaux .

. He mentions the Dolphins should be rooting for Bills P Matt Haack to be as busy as possible in 2021, as the more punts he has, the more likely it is he remains a qualifying free agent loss for Miami and preserves the comp pick for Godchaux.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said ESPN incorrectly aired the team selecting DB Michael Carter II in the fourth round after choosing RB Michael Carter. However, New York was fortunate enough to select Carter II in the fifth round.

“I think the humor in it all, when we took Michael Carter the running back, ESPN threw up Michael Carter II on the screen and we were like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute,’ and checked the notes and made sure we made the right pick,” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk. “But, lucky for us, Michael II ended up falling to us and we were able to scoop him up. So, like I said, we’re excited to have him both.”

Patriots

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe says the Saints and Cardinals had a deal in place to swap picks in the first round if QB Mac Jones got past the Patriots at No. 15.

got past the Patriots at No. 15. ESPN’s Mike Reiss raises the possibility of fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson pushing RB Sony Michel off the roster if Stevenson can carve out a role on special teams.