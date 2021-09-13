AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that they’re disappointed with their Week 1 loss, but they expect to learn from the experience.

“It’s not what we hope for, what we strive for, how we want to start the season,” Allen said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “That’s why we’re playing 17. You know, we’re not expecting to win them all. We go into each game expecting to win, but we understand that it’s a long season. A lot to learn from this tape, honestly starting with me.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott added he believes Allen knows where he needs to improve.

“There’s some plays he wants back, I know that just talking with him a little bit during the game,” McDermott said. “That’s what we all have to do. We all have to do our part. It can’t just be Josh, it’s a team game here.”

The Bills converted $5.2 million of S Jordan Poyer‘s base salary into a signing bonus, creating $2.6 million in cap space. (Field Yates)

Dolphins

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that it was the Texans’ asking price, not the situation involving QB Deshaun Watson , that made the Miami Dolphins back out of any potential trade talks.

, that made the Miami Dolphins back out of any potential trade talks. Dolphins HC Brian Flores said that he wanted to go with the five best guys on the offensive line which resulted in Dolphins second-round rookie OT Liam Eichenberg starting at left tackle: “Liam fought his butt off.” (Joe Schad)

said that he wanted to go with the five best guys on the offensive line which resulted in Dolphins second-round rookie OT starting at left tackle: “Liam fought his butt off.” (Joe Schad) However, Flores added OT Austin Jackson remains the starting left tackle, despite Eichenberg’s strong play. (Barry Jackson)

remains the starting left tackle, despite Eichenberg’s strong play. (Barry Jackson) Flores said he was encouraged by QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s play: “Thought he threw the ball well. Made some big throws and was a good run to get us started, and a fast start to start his first series. Ran it in. I thought he made a lot of good plays, a lot of big throws that we needed…” (Michael Giardi)

Jets

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson said he just got the wind knocked out of him a bit during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

“I felt like I got hit by a truck for a second,” Wilson said, via Andy Vasquez. “Just sometimes you’ve got to catch your breath, take a deep breath and understand we’re still in it. You’ve just got to stand up and keep going. So I was fine, just got the wind knocked out of me a little bit and then we were able to go down and execute.”

Wilson admitted that his neck is “a little sore” but it’s just part of the job.

“Yeah, neck’s a little sore,” Wilson said. “A little whiplash. But I’ll be alright. … It’s tough but it’s part of the job, right? It’s why we sign up to play quarterback. I feel like I’m getting better, experiencing having stuff in your face, you’ve got to be able to play. IYou can’t just say, ‘Uhhh, there’s pressure, I can’t do my job.’ That’s why quarterback is a tough position to come by. So it’s good for me and I’m going to continue to get better at that.”

Patriots

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft after noting the Patriots were heavily investing their time in QB Mac Jones, who they identified as their future franchise quarterback. The 49ers then made the trade and ultimately decided to draft QB Trey Lance over Jones.