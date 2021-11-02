AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OG Jon Feliciano is “week to week” with a calf strain, according to HC Sean McDermott . (Joe Buscaglia)

Bills placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

and WR on the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR) Bills signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports the John Beck , who is QB Zach Wilson ‘s personal QB coach, will be on the Jets’ sideline for the rest of the year.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team thought it would be a good idea for Beck to work with the team if he was going to work with Wilson separately. He is also coaching the other quarterbacks. (Brian Costello)

said the team thought it would be a good idea for Beck to work with the team if he was going to work with Wilson separately. He is also coaching the other quarterbacks. (Brian Costello) Saleh mentioned LT Mekhi Becton is still a few weeks away from returning. (Costello)

is still a few weeks away from returning. (Costello) The Jets repeatedly rebuffed other teams when they inquired about a trade for WR Denzel Mims . (Costello)

. (Costello) Jets WR Corey Davis (hip) said he doesn’t know if he will play Thursday: “Feeling good right now.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots S Adrian Phillips said he was happy to play well against the Chargers, his old team.

“Everybody always wants to kind of stick to their former team, and this is a great organization that we played against today,” Phillips said, via Andrew Callahan. “Just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it.”