AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills OG Jon Feliciano is “week to week” with a calf strain, according to HC Sean McDermott. (Joe Buscaglia)
- Bills placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald looks ahead to the 2022 offseason to see what the Dolphins might be working with in terms of assets. As things stand, they’ll have just under $80 million in cap space if they don’t trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- Jackson adds the Dolphins can create even more space by cutting WR DeVante Parker with a June 1 designation ($6.2 million in savings, plus $16 million by cutting DT Adam Butler, TE Cethan Carter, WR Allen Hurns, S Clayton Fejedelem, OT Greg Little and TE Adam Shaheen.
- Most of those players are backups or role players, but if the Dolphins were to cut S Eric Rowe and OL Jesse Davis, Jackson says they’d save an additional $3.6 million and $4.6 million respectively.
- Jackson doesn’t foresee the Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones because he’s still due a fair amount of guaranteed money.
- Miami’s to-do list this offseason will include, per Jackson, making a decision on re-signing DE Emmanuel Ogbah and TE Mike Gesicki, finding another starting linebacker, running back and potentially another receiver if they don’t bring back Will Fuller or Albert Wilson. And of course, the offensive line still needs fixing.
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo reports Dolphins CB Xavien Howard was not being shopped by Miami ahead of the trade deadline. Lombardo noted there’s always the chance Howard could be dealt in a potential deal for Watson down the road, but Miami has “no plans” on moving him at this time.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to speak with Watson about a trade but wasn’t given permission to speak to him personally until Monday.
- According to Jordan Schultz, Dolphins HC Brian Flores believes in QB Tua Tagovailoa and his potential to be a long-term answer for the team.
Jets
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports the John Beck, who is QB Zach Wilson‘s personal QB coach, will be on the Jets’ sideline for the rest of the year.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said the team thought it would be a good idea for Beck to work with the team if he was going to work with Wilson separately. He is also coaching the other quarterbacks. (Brian Costello)
- Saleh mentioned LT Mekhi Becton is still a few weeks away from returning. (Costello)
- The Jets repeatedly rebuffed other teams when they inquired about a trade for WR Denzel Mims. (Costello)
- Jets WR Corey Davis (hip) said he doesn’t know if he will play Thursday: “Feeling good right now.” (Rich Cimini)
Patriots
Patriots S Adrian Phillips said he was happy to play well against the Chargers, his old team.
“Everybody always wants to kind of stick to their former team, and this is a great organization that we played against today,” Phillips said, via Andrew Callahan. “Just to be able to go out there and play against them and end up having the game that I had, it was sweet. I loved it.”
