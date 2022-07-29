AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Melvin Ingram, Jets

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs told the press that he has strong chemistry with QB Josh Allen that is continuing to improve on the field.

“I feel like even in the first year, people would say that you need a lot of reps, you need a lot of time. But it’s more so, you’ve just go to be on the same page with a guy,” Diggs said during a press conference. “When it comes down to playing ball, we all know Josh Allen is a gamer. He’s a football player. So as far as being a football player out there and being on the same page, it’s all communication. And going into the third year, it’s about dominating. That’s my mindset. I don’t want to lose. I never want to lose. But with him, staying where we need to be as far as — you know Josh is super hard on himself as well. Good play, bad play, not riding that roller coaster. Your next play is your best play. And I believe that. That’s my quarterback. I’m rocking with him regardless. I just want to dominate and I don’t want to lose.”

Bills S Micah Hyde suffered a hip/glute injury at Friday’s practice and is still being evaluated. He went back to the locker room in the passenger seat of a golf cart. (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Melvin Ingram isn’t concerned at all about how he’ll fit into the team’s defensive scheme.

“A thousand percent,” Ingram said, via DolphinsWire.com. “Man, I’m me – I’m (going to) fit in anywhere. It’s just me, man. I’m different. I’m a special person. So I fit in no matter where I go. I’m going to come in and do whatever they ask me to do, how they want me to do it, when they want me to do it. So I’m going to fit in no matter where I go.”

Ingram was then asked about possibly being in a rotational role before he cut off the question.

“I’m (going to) still be me,” Ingram said. “Let me cut you off – I’m (going to) still be me.”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson feels more comfortable in his second season: “I think, really, it’s just you’re relaxed, you have a better understanding of your job. Even when you make a mistake, it’s I can correct myself now for the most part after…” (Mike Giardi)

feels more comfortable in his second season: “I think, really, it’s just you’re relaxed, you have a better understanding of your job. Even when you make a mistake, it’s I can correct myself now for the most part after…” (Mike Giardi) Wilson believes that having a better knowledge of the offense will help him improve his accuracy and minimize turnovers: “When you understand where to go with the ball & you have that confidence & understanding within the offense, you’re able to be accurate b/c you’re confident where you’re going w/ the ball.” (Giardi)

The Jets view LB Kwon Alexander as a versatile piece that can play both the “sam” or “will” linebacker spots. New York wanted to add a veteran and Alexander has familiarity in HC Robert Saleh ‘s system. (Rich Cimini)

as a versatile piece that can play both the “sam” or “will” linebacker spots. New York wanted to add a veteran and Alexander has familiarity in HC ‘s system. (Rich Cimini) Saleh said he likes Alexander’s versatility and energy while adding: “He’s a special young man.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth $1.12 million and includes a $152,500 signing bonus. ( Connor Hughes

Jets LT George Fant said of his contract situation: “I’m staying out of it.” When asked if it has crossed his mind that left tackles usually make more money than right tackles, Fant said: “No, not really, I just want to be taken care of.” (Rich Cimini)