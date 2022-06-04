AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Melvin Ingram, Patriots

Bills

Seth Walder reports that the Bills have hired Malcolm Charles to a full-time analytics position.

to a full-time analytics position. Walder also reports that Buffalo promoted intern Drew DiSanto as a Sports Performance Data Analyst.

Dolphins

Dolphins OLB Melvin Ingram said he is helping out in practice and getting to know his teammates while recovering from a knee injury.

“It’s just getting out there and getting a feel with the guys,” Ingram said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Getting into their routine of what they’re doing in individual [drills] and how they like to do this. It’s dope to be out there with them.”

Ingram said he was attracted to Miami for several reasons including the players, coaching staff, and trainers.

“From the training staff to the coaches to the people up top, the players … It’s a first-class organization. It’s just something that I wanted to be a part of. It’s been a blessing to be here.”

Although Ingram said he’s “200 percent healthy,” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they want him to focus on getting in game shape and continue helping his teammates in practice.

“Right now, that’s the limit with which we’re comfortable doing with him,” McDaniel said. “That’s exactly why all things equal, he’s added value to the Dolphins. There is an element of professional success and hunger. He’s trying to prove himself as well, just like this team has, and we’re doing that one day at a time.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick is confident that LB Josh Uche will be a “big piece” for their defense next season.

“I think he is a big piece of our defense,” Belichick said. “We’ll see exactly what it turns out to be.”

When asked if Uche is comparable to veteran LB Dont’a Hightower, Belichick responded that it’d be a “stretch” to compare any linebacker to Hightower.

“I think it’s a stretch to compare most everybody to Hightower,” Belichick said. “We’re talking about one of the best linebackers that’s ever played here.”