AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia thinks the Bills should try and dangle QB Jake Fromm for a late-round pick and save a practice squad spot for Davis Webb.
- Buscaglia has the Bills keeping a staggering eight wide receivers, as between recent late-round picks like Isaiah Hodgins and Marquez Stevenson, plus guys like Jake Kumerow who have had outstanding camps, it’s hard to cut down much further.
- He also expects the Bills to cut OT Bobby Hart, but keep him on the practice squad due to his experience.
- Buscaglia breaks a couple of other interesting ties on the roster based on who he thinks is least likely to be claimed, which means keeping DE Darryl Johnson over LB Tyrel Dodson and Hodgins over CBs Cam Lewis and Rachad Wildgoose.
- He also predicts Bills GM Brandon Beane will pull a little sleight of hand, cutting RB Taiwan Jones and TE Jacob Hollister, then putting WR Isaiah McKenzie, DT Harrison Phillips and S Jaquan Johnson on injured reserve after final cutdowns so they’re eligible to return. Jones and Hollister are veterans, so they don’t need to pass through waivers.
Dolphins
Dolphins’ DT Raekwon Davis is drawing praise from HC Brian Flores ahead of the 2021 season and has been working out with former Patriots’ DT Vince Wilfork.
“I think Raekwon (Davis) – his spring, his summer – it’s been good. This is another young guy, a young player who has become – we’ve talked a lot about Tua and his growth – I think Raekwon has grown a lot as well. Much more comfortable with his surroundings, with his settings, again with his routine, with how he takes care of his body, the things he eats, how much he sleeps,” said Flores, via DolphinsWire.com. “I think that’s something that (Director of Player Engagement) Kaleb Thornhill and our player engagement group has done a nice job of helping these guys with their routines and helping them learn how to be professionals. I think that’s something that young players need. They need some guidance on that. I think as an organization we try to help them with that as coaches, as Kaleb and his staff, as a training staff, as a strength and conditioning staff. I think those different groups are kind of coaching these young guys in that area about what are the best things for you to be the best version of yourself on and off the field, and I think our staff has done a nice job of that. But we can talk all we want. The players have to take the information and apply it. I think Raekwon has done a nice job of that and I think he’s making improvement and we need to continue to make more improvement.”
- Armando Salguero reports that Dolphins’ TE Adam Shaheen has missed the last couple of practices with a hamstring and knee issue. He had an MRI on the injury which turned out to be negative but his availability for the final preseason game is unknown.
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald mentions several players on the Dolphins’ offense who are on the roster bubble, including RB Patrick Laird, RB Gerrid Doaks, RB Jordan Scarlett, TE Chris Myarick, TE Cethan Carter, TE Carl Tucker, WR Jakeem Grant, WR Kirk Merritt, WR Malcolm Perry, WR Khalil McClain, WR Kai Locksley, C Matt Skura, C Cameron Tom, T Greg Little, T Adam Pankey, OL Larnel Coleman, and QB Reid Sinnett.
- Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports that some within the Dolphins’ organization have concerns about the development of QB Tua Tagovailoa.
- Beasley adds that just because the Dolphins may trade for QB Deshaun Watson, does not mean that they will move on from Tagovailoa, and may use the former fifth-overall pick as insurance for Watson.
Patriots
Patriots’ rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson has an even better chance to make the 53-man roster after the team traded RB Sony Michel to the Rams, yet says he isn’t going to change his approach as the season draws near.
“Honestly I try not to even get into the business side of that or anything,” Stevenson said, via WEEI.com. “I’m here. If he was here, I would still be working as hard as I would work after whatever happened and whatnot. So I don’t think that really changes anything for me. I just know that I’ve got to work hard — and I wouldn’t even say harder or anything like that. You gotta work hard and just stay focused on the task at hand.”
