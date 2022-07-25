AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about how safeties age into their 30’s. Bills S Jordan Poyer is hoping to potentially get another contract from Buffalo as he enters his age 31 season.

“I think part of it is, who are the people you’re talking about?” Beane said, via The Athletic. “Are they gonna eat right, train right, get the right rest, live the right lifestyle to do it?”

Beane has full confidence that the team’s safety tandem between Poyer and S Micah Hyde will continue to be in the league for the foreseeable future.

“I think both those guys do such a great job of training,” Beane said. “I expect those guys to continue to play well for the foreseeable future.”

Poyer believes he still has a lot left in the tank when asked why he wants a new deal with the team: “I’m 31 now. I still feel like I can play at a high level for a few years. This is probably one of the strongest offseason’s that I’ve had…” (Mike Giardi)

According to Beane, Bills DT Eli Ankou was placed on the PUP list to start training camp due to a calf strain. (Sal Capaccio)

was placed on the PUP list to start training camp due to a calf strain. (Sal Capaccio) Bills TE Dawson Knox is in the final year of his rookie deal and pointed out he bought a house in New York recently: “First and foremost, I want to be here.” (Giardi)

is in the final year of his rookie deal and pointed out he bought a house in New York recently: “First and foremost, I want to be here.” (Giardi) Bills WR Jamison Crowder did not practice on Monday and instead spent time on the stationary bike. (Capaccio)

Dolphins

Patriots

Patriots C David Andrews is well aware of the amount of work that lies ahead for the team in 2022.

“We had a good offseason,” Andrews said, via PatriotsWire.com. “We finished that up in the middle of June, and guys have had some time off to kind of step away from football for a little bit. Because come (training camp) … it’s six months of full-tilt.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us; so does every team. This is kind of a race each week to get better and keep improving. It’s a long season and, just like in anything, it doesn’t really matter what you do at the front of the season … real football starts after Thanksgiving. That’s when, when you’re successful, you kind of hit that stride toward the end of the year and keep that momentum going.”